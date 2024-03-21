Manchester United identify Premier League star dubbed ‘The Pitbull’ as Casemiro’s replacement: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes as a long-term replacement for Casemiro. As reported by Express Sport, the Brazilian midfielder, dubbed 'the Pitbull', has emerged as the primary target for the Red Devils, as they look to replace Casemiro in the long run.

Casemiro had a solid first season at Manchester United following his reported £70 million switch from Real Madrid in 2022. The 32-year-old led the Red Devils to a third-place finish in the Premier League, while also firing the club to Carabao Cup success.

However, the experienced Brazil international has suffered a dip in form this season having struggled to cope with the physicality of the Premier League. Casemiro has also suffered a fair share of injuries this term and has made just 21 appearances across all competitions, scoring five times and providing two assists.

The Red Devils are reportedly preparing for the future beyond Casemiro and have targeted his compatriot Joao Gomes as a long-term solution. The 23-year-old has been a revelation for Wolves since joining the Midlands club in January 2022 in a deal worth £15million from Flamengo.

Gomes has been almost ever-present for Wolves since his switch to the Molineux having made 39 appearances so far scoring thrice and providing four assists in the process. He has recently been called up by the Brazil senior side and has everything in his locker to become an elite number six in the coming years.

Wolves could reportedly be happy to cash in on Gomes if their reported asking price of £40 million is matched, which seems like a bargain in the current scenario. However, the Red Devils are posed to face competition from Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United for the signature of the young midfielder.

Manchester United target Juventus star as Sofyan Amrabat’s replacement: Reports

Manchester United could reportedly launch a move for Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie as a replacement for Sofyan Amrabat. The USA international has caught the Red Devils' attention with his stellar performance for the Old Lady this season.

McKennie spent the second half of last season on loan at Leeds United where he failed to make an impression. However, he has been exceptional for Juventus upon his return in the summer becoming a key player under Max Allegri.

The United States international has provided nine assists in 28 games across all competitions for Juventus this season. He has been deployed in various roles across midfield and even as a right wing-back.

The former Schalke star has just a year remaining on his deal at Juventus Stadium and is valued at €25 million by transfermarkt. Manchester United signed Sofyan Amrabat last summer on loan from Fiorentina with an option to make the deal permanent for £21.4 million.

However, the Morocco international has struggled to break into Erik ten Hag's first-team plans and has started just 14 league games. Manchester United are unlikely to exercise their option to sign the 27-year-old permanently.