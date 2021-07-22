Manchester United identify replacement for Paul Pogba amid exit rumors - Reports

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly identified Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba.

Pogba has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer, forcing the Red Devils to enter the market for a new midfielder.

According to The Sun, Manchester United are keen to extend Paul Pogba's contract with the club, but the Frenchman is seeking an increase in his current salary.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is, however, looking to maintain the club's current wage structure and could subsequently be open to the prospect of selling the player this summer.

Paul Pogba has just one year remaining on his current contract with Manchester United. His agent Mino Raiola is currently believed to be discussing personal terms with PSG. The Ligue 1 giants are rumored to be readying a £43 million bid for the midfielder.

Manchester United are expecting a fee in the region of £70 million for Pogba. However, they could be forced to sell the 28-year-old for a cut-price fee since he has just 12 months remaining on his contract.

The Red Devils will need to sign a replacement for the World Cup winner, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to be keen on a move for Leon Goretzka.

Goretzka has just 12 months remaining on his current deal with Bayern Munich and is yet to sign a contract extension with the club.

The 26-year-old played a key role in the Bavarians' Champions League triumph during the 2019-20 season. His work rate, physical presence and eye for goal make him the ideal replacement for Pogba.

Manchester United could turn to Ruben Neves if they fail to sign Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka this summer

While Manchester United have identified Leon Goretzka as the ideal replacement for Paul Pogba, Bayern Munich will be reluctant to let go of the midfielder this summer.

The Red Devils could turn to Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves if they fail to sign Goretzka.

The Portugal international is reportedly keen on joining one of the Premier League's top-six clubs this summer. Wolves have set an asking price of £35 million for the midfielder.

