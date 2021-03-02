Manchester United interested in Icelandic teenager: Reports

Manchester United have revised their transfer strategy since the arrival of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, targeting talented young footballers across the globe. It now appears that they have their eyes on the next big talent to come out of Iceland.

According to Sport Witness, the Red Devils are currently tracking Isak Bergmann Johannesson, who is among the brightest young talents in European football at present. Interestingly, the 17-year-old has previously admitted that Manchester United are his favorite team.

Johannesson joined Swedish side IFK Norrkoping in 2019 and has firmly established himself in the first team this season. Still only 17 years old, the Icelandic midfielder has already appeared 33 times for IFK Norrkoping this season. He has found the back of the net four times and has racked up 12 assists too.

His performances have drawn the attention of Manchester United, and the Red Devils are among a host of European clubs who are tracking the player at the moment.

Solskjaer has brought in a sea change to the Premier League side’s approach in the transfer market and has turned their focus back on youth. It is a formula that has been hugely successful in the past for Manchester United and the Red Devils do have a host of exciting young players in their ranks at the moment.

But that has not stopped the Norwegian from keeping track of other emerging talents around Europe, including Johannesson.

📝 — Manchester United, Inter & Juventus are keen on Iceland wonderkid Isak Bergmann Johannesson. The midfielder can play on both wings and is under contract with IFK Norrkoping until 2022-23 season end. He has already made his Iceland senior debut #mufc #mujournal



[@fcin1908it] pic.twitter.com/YNXuh9BG2P — United Journal Academy (@utdjournalACAD) March 2, 2021

However, securing the player’s signature might not be easy, because the 17-year-old is also being tracked by Inter Milan and Juventus. The Nerazzurri have scouted him extensively so far and plan to monitor him in the coming months too.

Although Johannesson would benefit from a move to Serie A, his fondness for Manchester United does make the Red Devils the favorites for his signature.

Manchester United’s belief in youth will entice Johannesson

Isak Bergmann Johannesson

Last October, Johannesson publicly professed in an interview that his favorite team is Manchester United. He even revealed that he had fond memories of living in the city as a child when his father Joey Gudjonsson was playing professional football in England.

As such, the Red Devils could steal a march on their rivals and bring the youngster to Old Trafford.

Ísak Bergmann Jóhannesson | Manchester United in the race to sign talented midfielder – Old Trafford side his ‘favourite team’https://t.co/tMhrrQPl7r #mufc — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) March 1, 2021

Manchester United have already signed Amad Diallo and Facundo Pellistri this season as they continue to build a strong base of youth to guide them back to their glory days. A move to his favorite club, as such, will certainly appeal to Johannesson.