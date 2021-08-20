Manchester United join race to sign French forward - Reports

Manchester United will reported considering a move for PSG forward Kylian Mbappe next summer. The 22-year-old has just one year remaining on his current contract with the French club and has been heavily linked with a move away from Paris in recent months.

According to ESPN, Manchester United are focused on adding a midfielder and a right-back to their squad before the end of the summer transfer window. The Red Devils will, however, prioritize the signing of a top-quality striker next summer.

Manchester United have not been actively pursuing a new attacker in the current window after opting to give Edinson Cavani a one-year contract extension. The Red Devils are also hoping to get the best out of youngster Mason Greenwood in the absence of the Uruguayan.

United have been linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland and Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane in recent months, but will have to shell out over 100 million pounds to sign either of them.

Mbappe, on the other hand, would be available for free next summer if he does not sign a new contract with PSG. Real Madrid are the heavy favorites to sign Mbappe, but the presence of countrymen Paul Pogba, Raphael Varane, and Anthony Martial at Old Trafford could prompt the striker to move to England.

Real Madrid's interest in Manchester United target Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid have spent the last few transfer windows selling or loaning out fringe players and high earners in order to ease the financial burden on the club.

Reports have suggested that Real Madrid are now in a position to shell out the £200 million required to sign Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland this summer.

