Manchester United legend Edwin van der Sar issues savage response to Altay Bayindir after he says Red Devils icon is his favorite goalkeeper

Manchester United legend Edwin van der Sar recently responded to Altay Bayindir naming him his favorite goalkeeper.

Van der Sar joined the Red Devils from Fulham in 2005 and spent six years at the club before retirement. He made 266 appearances for United, keeping 135 clean sheets and winning four Premier League titles, among other honors.

Bayindir, who moved to Old Trafford from Fenerbahce in the summer, recently named Van der Sar as his favorite goalkeeper (via Sport Bible):

“My favourite goalkeeper for Manchester United when I was younger, I watched a lot of games of Manchester United, and my favourite goalkeeper, I say this and Edwin van der Sar is a legend, I know him.”

The Dutch legend responded to the same on Instagram, commenting:

“Hi Altay, will see you soon in Manchester and we will have a chat about goalkeeping but my favourite is still Andre as you will know!”

Bayindir is yet to play for Manchester United since his move as Andre Onana, who also arrived in the summer from Inter Milan, has been the No. 1. The Cameroonian's stint with the English giants started poorly but he has put in good performances recently.

Onana also has links with Van der Sar during their time together at Ajax.

Fabrizio Romano offers information about Manchester United transfer plans for January

One of the contributing factors to the Red Devils' underwhelming performances this season have been injuries. The likes of Luke Shaw and Lisandro Martinez are all out injured while Raphael Varane missed a few games due to injury.

Hence, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, United are looking to sign a centre-back in January as he said on his YouTube channel (via United in Focus):

“The focus at the moment, from what I’m told, is a centre-back. From what I’m told, in January or in the summer, Man United will sign a top centre-back.

“One of the names, for sure, is Todibo. Man United already had very positive discussions on the player’s side last summer. The player was very expensive, 45 or 50 million euros. Way too much for Man United."

He added:

“Antonio Silva is another player United are following. Tapsoba at Bayer Leverkusen is another player they are following. He was on the list last summer and then he expected his contract at Bayer Leverkusen.

“I don’t see him leaving in January. I honestly think it would be really difficult to convince Bayer Leverkusen.”

Manchester United are currently sixth in the Premier League, six points behind leaders Manchester City. They will next face Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday, November 26.