Rio Ferdinand slams Timo Werner for his performance in Chelsea's 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has slammed Timo Werner's performance in Chelsea's 1-0 away victory over Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie in the UEFA Champions League.

The Blues put in an impressive showing over their Spanish opponents on Tuesday night as they dominated proceedings in Madrid. They won the match 1-0 thanks to a magnificent overhead kick from Olivier Giroud in the 68th minute.

Chelsea are yet to be beaten under Thomas Tuchel and have shown signs of improvement, especially in defence. The west London giants have managed to keep six clean sheets in eight games in all competitions since the former PSG boss was appointed as head coach of the club.

Having said that, Tuchel will have concerns over Timo Werner's form. The German forward joined Chelsea from RB Leipzig in a deal worth £57 million last summer.

The 24-year-old enjoyed an impressive start to life at Stamford Bridge but has struggled to maintain that form in recent months. He has scored just 10 goals in 34 games for the Blues in all competitions this season.

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand was not impressed by Timo Werner's performance against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night and slammed the forward for his inability to convert chances. He said on BT Sport (via Daily Mail):

"It's frustrating watching him, because you've seen clips of what he can do. It's not an easy chance, but you'd like to see him get it on target. He gets into these areas, makes the keeper make a save, fair enough, but there's far too many times when he's loose in possession when building up, or decision making when he gets into these areas at times."

Rio Ferdinand reveals how Chelsea striker Timo Werner can improve his game

Timo Werner has failed to impress since his big-money move to Chelsea last summer

Like most of Chelsea's signings lasts summer, Timo Werner appears to be struggling with the pace and the physicality of the Premier League.

Rio Ferdinand believes that the forward has all the attributes to become a star for Chelsea but must slow down his game.

The former Manchester United man said:

"Sometimes fast players have to slow the game down a bit. They're running so fast everything seems to be a blur."