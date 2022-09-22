Manchester United legend Paul Scholes makes ‘f***ing amazing’ claim as he chooses between Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has revealed that he prefers Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe over Manchester City goalscorer Erling Haaland.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have established themselves as the best players of their generation, winning 12 Ballon d'Or awards between them. This has thus sparked debates about who is better between the two for years.

However, at 35 and 37 years of age respectively, Messi and Ronaldo are nearing the end of their careers. Debates about who is the best player of the generation, though, are set to continue, with Mbappe and Haaland taking up the mantle from them.

The PSG and Manchester City superstars have already claimed their stake as the best footballers in the world right now. This has also led to discussions about who is better between the two.

Gary Neville put the question forward to Scholes in an interview on The Overlap YouTube channel. The Manchester United legend did not hesitate to pick the Frenchman over the Norwegian.

Scholes acknowledged Haaland's quality, but claimed that he is just a goalscorer. Mbappe, on the other hand, has more to his game than the Manchester City frontman, according to the Englishman. He said:

“I'd go Mbappe, there's more to his game. He's more than an out and out centre forward, he can go wide, he can dribble past people, he can play one twos."

“Look Haaland is f***ing amazing don't get me wrong but he's [just] a goalscorer isn't he.”

How has Mbappe and Haaland fared for their respective teams this term?

The France international has been in fine form for Christophe Galtier's side this season. He has found the back of the net 10 times in nine appearances across all competitions for them.

He has helped PSG remain unbeaten in the 11 games they have played so far this campaign. However, he has also recently made headlines for the wrong reasons, including a feud with Les Parisiens teammate Neymar.

The Norway international, on the other hand, has hit the ground running after swapping Borussia Dortmund for Manchester City in the summer. The Cityzens acquired his services from the Bundesliga giants for €60 million.

He has taken to the Premier League like a duck to water, netting 11 goals from seven matches. He has also found the back of the net three times for Pep Guardiola's side in two UEFA Champions League games.

Mbappe and Haaland are thus in line to dominate the best in the world debates when Messi and Ronaldo step down.

