Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand picks 3 favourites to win the UEFA Champions League

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand believes Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City are the favourites to win the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League.

On Tuesday, Liverpool became the first English team to win all six group games, after a come-from-behind 2-1 victory at Serie A leaders AC Milan. Despite Manchester City lost 2-1 loss at RB Leipzig in their final Champions League group game on Tuesday. However, Pep Guardiola's side had already secured top spot in Group A ahead of French giants PSG, before the game.

Meanwhile, holders Chelsea have already secured qualification to the Round of 16 before their final group game against Zenit St. Petersburg on Wednesday. The Blues are level on points with Juventus, so the battle to win the group is still on.

United legend Ferdinand believes Chelsea, Liverpool and City are the favourites to win the 2021-22 Champions League, as they have the three best managers.

"I don't see past the three English teams; Bayern might stake a claim but they (Chelsea, Man City and Liverpool) are so powerful and have, who I think, are the three best managers. When you get to the later stages, you need that experience in the dugout," Ferdinand told BT Sport, as per Metro.

Bayern Munich have won all their first five group games in the Champions League this season, scoring 19 goals. Julian Naglesmann's side will face an out-of-form Barcelona on Wednesday night, having already won their group.

Real Madrid have also been one of the in-form teams in Europe this season. Los Blancos secured top spot in Group D of the 2021-22 Champions League, thanks to a 2-0 victory over Inter Milan on Tuesday. Carlo Ancelotti's men won five and lost just one of their six group games this season.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have also secured qualification to the Round of 16 of the Champions League, thanks to their 2-0 victory at Villarreal a fortnight ago. A victory over Switzerland's BSC Young Boys in their final group game at home will help United seal top spot in Group F.

Cristiano Ronaldo has made Manchester United one of the dark horses in this season's Champions League

Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably the greatest player in the history of the Champions League.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is the competition's all-time leading goalscorer with 140 goals. He has also won a record five Champions League titles, one with Manchester United and four with Real Madrid.

Ronaldo has almost single-handedly guided United to the Round of 16. He has scored in all five group games thus far, netting six goals, with most of them being late equalisers or game-winners.

United have struggled in the Premier League this season, and recently underwent a change in management. The Red Devils have, however, been fairly consistent in the Champions League.

They will now look to beat BSC Young Boys at Old Trafford on Wednesday night to win their group

