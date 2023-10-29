Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson breaks silence on heartbreaking loss of ‘beloved wife’ Lady Cathy

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has reflected on the loss of his longtime wife, Lady Cathy, who breathed her last this month at the age of 84.

Ferguson and Cathy were married for nearly six decades before the latter succumbed following a long battle with dementia. Cathy's funeral service in Glasgow last week was attended by some legendary United players managed by Ferguson: David Beckham, Gary Neville and Michael Carrick.

In a heartfelt 1000-word eulogy written about another United legend, the late Sir Bobby Robson, Ferguson described Cathy's loss as a painful one. In his tribute, which will be published in the matchday programme of United's derby clash with Manchester City on Sunday, Ferguson wrote (as per Mirror):

"Unfortunately, I have also suffered the painful loss of my beloved wife, Cathy, this month, and I want to thank the club, the fans, and everyone who has sent me their condolences."

"The black armbands worn by the team against Brentford, and the flags at half-mast around Old Trafford were a wonderful tribute. Cathy supported me every step of the way through my career, and she was the backbone of our family."

A look at Sir Alex Ferguson's legendary managerial career with Manchester United

Sir Alex Ferguson

Sir Alex Ferguson is undoubtedly Manchester United's most successful manager. In a career spanning nearly three decades at the Old Trafford helm, the Scotman achieved unprecedented success, lifting United from the depths of mediocrity to one of the crown jewels of European club football.

Assuming charge of the first team in 1986, the 81-year-old managed United in 1035 games across competitions, winning 625 times, delivering 38 titles. That includes a record 13 titles in the Premier League, the last of them coming in his last managerial season in 2012-13. United haven't won the league since then.

In 21 seasons in the Premier League under Ferguson, United never finished outside the top three, finishing in the top two in all but three of those seasons. Ferguson also delivered the club's first continental treble (1998-99) - the first-ever by an English club.

His last game in charge of Manchester United was a 10-goal thriller: a 5-5 home draw with West Ham United on the final day of the 2012-13 season, with United already confirmed as champions.