Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney slams Liverpool star's critics ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney hit out at critics of Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold after the defender was called up for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

England boss Gareth Southgate has selected Alexander-Arnold, 24, in his 26-man squad for the international tournament in Qatar.

The Liverpool full-back has not been without his critics this season, who have questioned his defensive capabilities.

Alexander-Arnold has made 20 appearances across competitions, scoring three goals and helping the Reds keep seven clean sheets.

Rooney has backed Alexander-Arnold despite some England fans voicing their concerns over the right-back's defending and form.

The DC United manager wrote for the Times:

“Fears about his defensive vulnerability are exaggerated. Yes, he has been exposed a few times this season, but I think that’s more reflective of Liverpool as a team than him individually."

The former Manchester United striker went on to add that the way Jurgen Klopp's side play leaves Alexander-Arnold vulnerable at the back:

“The way Liverpool play, they are exposed and open when they go forward and he is often left one v one – a scenario where it’s difficult for any defender.”

The Anfield Talk @TheAnfieldTalk Alexander-Arnold on his critics:



“They used to say ‘Trent’s changed the position, changed the role, changed how full backs play’. Now it’s like ‘he doesn’t defend like a full back is supposed to’. If I’ve changed the game, then surely like you can’t have one without the other.” Alexander-Arnold on his critics: “They used to say ‘Trent’s changed the position, changed the role, changed how full backs play’. Now it’s like ‘he doesn’t defend like a full back is supposed to’. If I’ve changed the game, then surely like you can’t have one without the other.” https://t.co/6IRFHvvmR2

Alexander-Arnold has earned 17 international caps for England, scoring one goal and providing four assists.

He made one appearance at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and will be hoping to be a regular at the tournament in Qatar.

The Reds right-back does have competition from Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier and Manchester City's Kyle Walker.

Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold right-back Reece James is devastated to miss out on England's FIFA World Cup squad

James misses out on a place in Qatar

James is not heading to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar as Southgate has omitted him from the squad as he nurses a knee injury.

The Blues right-back had been in brilliant form, scoring two goals and contributing two assists in 11 games across competitions.

He had helped Graham Potter's side keep four clean sheets, and Chelsea have lost three consecutive league games without him in the side.

James touched on how disappointed he was not to have made the 26-man squad in a post on his Twitter account, saying:

"Devastated. The minute I injured my knee, I knew the turnaround to make the World Cup would be tight but I always felt it was possible. I've worked harder than I ever thought I could to give myself the best chance of going and truly believed I could help the team."

He added:

"I appreciate there was risk on both sides but it was one I was willing to take. Good luck to the boys. I'll be back soon. Stay safe & sending love."

James was expected to play a big role for the Three Lions in Qatar, with some anticipating that he would be Southgate's first-choice right-back.

Arsenal legend Paul Merson would have taken him to the FIFA World Cup despite his injury, saying:

"I don't see us winning the World Cup without Reece James...These are fit lads, they're not gonna need four or five weeks to get back to speed."

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Chelsea and other EPL GW 16 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes