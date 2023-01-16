Manchester United lining up move to sign 24-year-old Serie A star: Reports

Manchester United are lining up a move for one of the most in-form strikers in the world, Victor Osimhen, according to Italian newspaper II Mattino.

Osimhen has been lethal for Napoli this season in Serie A with 12 goals in 14 league games so far. United recently signed Wout Weghorst on a short-term deal, but they want to sign a striker for the long-term in the summer and Osimhen is one of their top targets.

The Red Devils have not had a proper number nine since Edinson Cavani left the club. Osimhen also fits well with the demands that Erik ten Hag has from his strikers, given his workrate, movement in the box, link-up play, and aerial abilities.

Napoli striker Osimhen is one of the most prolific young strikers in world football and it's no wonder Manchester United want to secure his services.

Osimhen is in a rich vein of form for Napoli, having scored twice and assisted once in their recent 5-1 demolition of Juventus which further boosted his status.

Many football experts and pundits have praised Osimhen for his clever movement in front of goal, with the Nigerian's strongest attribute being his ability to disrupt defenses.

Napoli bought Osimhen for €70million in 2020 and according to rumors, he is worth around £130million in the current market.

With Manchester City signing Erling Haaland and Liverpool going for Darwin Nunez, United are expected to match them by adding a world-class striker to their squad as well.

Manchester United have been linked with a number of names, including Benfica's Goncalo Ramos, but it is clear that the best option for United to target in the number nine position is Napoli's Victor Osimhen.

The 24-year-old is under contract with the Italian giants until 2025, and recently stated that his plan was to stay at Napoli and help the club win silverware.

Napoli currently lead Serie A by 9 points over their nearest rivals AC Milan. They have lost just one game in 18, winning 15 of them and drawing two.

