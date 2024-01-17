Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood mocked by Sevilla with Sergio Ramos joke after Copa del Rey defeat

Sevilla's official X (formerly Twitter) account mocked Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood with a Sergio Ramos tweet after Getafe's Copa del Rey last-16 loss on Tuesday (16 January).

Ramos leapt highest to beat an outstretched David Soria in the air and head in Suso's corner kick in the eighth minute to open the scoring. The former Real Madrid superstar was then guilty of failing to clear a lofted ball in Sevilla's defensive third.

Ramos inadvertently headed the ball back to Jaime Mata, who chested the ball before lobbing it over Alberto Flores in the 23rd minute to draw the hosts level. Three minutes after the restart, Lucas Ocampos crossed the ball in from the byline to find Isaac Romero Bernal.

Bernal headed the ball into a virtually empty net to make it 2-1 in Sevilla's favor. He was at the double seven minutes later, capitalizing on some poor Getafe defending to beat Soria, who didn't get enough on the shot hit straight at him.

Amidst all this, the much-hyped Greenwood, who has had a good season so far in Spain, was ineffective up front. After the full-time whistle, Sevilla's English X account tweeted a photo of Greenwood alongside pictures of keys, wallet, and a mobile phone with the caption:

"Sergio Ramos emptying his back pocket after the game tonight:"

The tweet can be seen below:

Greenwood started the game down the right flank and played the full 90 minutes, taking four shots, none of which found the target. He did, however, create three-goal scoring chances and won seven duels.

Captain Ramos, apart from his role in Getafe's goal, was dominant at the back. He won all seven of his aerial duels, recorded nine clearances along with five recoveries.

How has Mason Greenwood fared at Getafe since Manchester United loan transfer?

Mason Greenwood has been getting regular playing time at Getafe since joining from Manchester United on a season-long loan transfer.

The 22-year-old Englishman has featured in 18 games across competitions for the Spanish team, starting on 15 occasions. He has scored five goals and laid out four assists during that time.

Greenwood notably scored and assisted one goal each when Getafe beat Sevilla in their LaLiga fixture on 16 December. His performances at Getafe seem to have caught the attention of two Spanish giants, with Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid linked with a summer transfer.

The Englishman has been on Manchester United's books since 2007 and has registered 35 goals and 12 assists in 129 senior games for them. His contract at Old Trafford expires at the end of the 2024-25 season.