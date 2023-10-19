Manchester United make big decision on Jadon Sancho after fallout with Erik ten Hag- Reports

Manchester United are reportedly willing to offload outcast Jadon Sancho in the January transfer window.

Sancho was involved in a nasty public fallout with manager Erik ten Hag after the latter decided to leave him out for the 3-1 loss to Arsenal on September 3. Speaking after the match, the former Ajax boss said that the winger was left out of the squad due to poor performances in training.

Soon after, Sancho hit back, claiming these statements to be untrue on his X account (Formerly Twitter). He later deleted the post, which many saw as a positive step towards the player's reintroduction to the Red Devils setup.

However, this wasn't the case, as the former Borussia Dortmund man has failed to get any playing time since the Premier League clash against Arsenal. He's managed just three appearances this season, all coming off the bench, with a total playing time of just 76 minutes.

Amid these issues, Sancho has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford in January. Several European clubs, including Barcelona and Juventus, are reportedly interested in the England international's services.

Given the reported interest, Manchester United are willing to take on a significant loss in releasing the player. The Red Devils bought Sancho back in 2021 for a massive fee of £73 million.

Since joining the Premier League side, Sancho has failed to live up to expectations, scoring just 12 goals in 82 appearances. It will be interesting to see how much the Manchester outfit will ask for the 23-year-old attacker.

Borussia Dortmund want Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho- Reports

Jadon Sancho (via Getty Images)

German giants Borussia Dortmund are reportedly interested in a reunion with their former star Jadon Sancho, who has found life tough at Manchester United since joining in 2021.

According to ESPN, the Bundesliga side are willing to sign Sancho on a short-term deal in January, needing the former club to pay a part of the player's £300k-a-week wage bill.

The Red Devils' attacker previously spent four years with the German outfit after choosing to leave Manchester City's youth side in 2017. During his time at Dortmund, Sancho registered 137 appearances, bagging 50 goals and 64 assists across all competitions.