Manchester United make decision on Andre Onana's future after getting dropped against Newcastle United - Reports 

Manchester United could be forced to continue with goalkeeper Andre Onana despite his struggles at the club according to renowned journalist David Ornstein. The 29-year-old shot-stopper was notably left out of the squad for the Red Devils' league clash with Newcastle United on Sunday (April 13).

Ruben Amorim was forced to drop Onana for Altay Bayindir after he came under fire for his performance in the side's Europa League quarter-final against Lyon. Onana made errors for both of Lyon's goals in the 2-2 draw.

Speaking to NBC Sports Soccer before the clash with Newcastle on Sunday, Ornstein provided an update on Onana's future at Old Trafford. He stated that the Red Devils could be forced to stick with the Cameroonian due to the unlikeliness of selling him for a profit.

Onana joined Manchester United in 2023 from Inter Milan for a reported 47 million pounds, signing a five-year contract with the option of a 12-month extension. As per Ornstein, the only way the club can sanction his sale is if they receive a huge offer, otherwise his exit will be marked as a PSR (Profit and Sustainability Rules) loss.

This would affect the club's plans of recruiting new players in the summer as they look to rebuild under Amorim. However, if Manchester United can offload players like Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Tyrell Malacia, and Casemiro, only then could they ship off Onana and get a new goalkeeper.

Onana has been heavily criticized by fans and pundits for his inconsistency in goal. He has made three errors leading to goals, conceded 41 times, and managed nine clean sheets in 31 league appearances this season.

Uncertainty abounds over Onana ahead of Manchester United's Europa League quarter-final second-leg clash with Lyon

Following his omission against Newcastle United on Sunday, it is unknown if manager Ruben Amorim would hand Andre Onana a starting role against Lyon. The two sides will meet at Old Trafford for their Europa League quarter-final second-leg clash on Thursday (April 17).

Onana was the culprit for both of Lyon's goals as Manchester United were held to a 2-2 draw in France. Amorim was forced to hand Altay Bayindir his Premier League debut against Newcastle, with Onana omitted from the match-day squad due to his poor form.

However, the Red Devils still performed below par, losing 4-1. To add to their woes, Bayindor was unconvincing in goal and made an error for the Magpies' fourth goal. It remains to be seen if Amorim will recall Onana against Lyon or keep faith with Bayindir.

