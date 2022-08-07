Manchester United make shock enquiry to sign ex-Man City attacker: Reports

Manchester United have inquired about Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane, as per multiple reports. The Bundesliga side are reportedly willing to let the German forward leave for the right price, despite having three years left on his contract.

The Daily Mail claims that the Red Devils believe the 26-year-old will make an excellent signing and are unphased by Sane's history with rivals Manchester City.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL According to reports, Manchester United have made a surprise enquiry about former Manchester City winger Leroy Sane According to reports, Manchester United have made a surprise enquiry about former Manchester City winger Leroy Sane 👀

The German international joined Bayern in the summer of 2020 after spending four seasons with Man City. The 26-year-old, however, had a rough start to his career with the Bundesliga giants. Sane scored a meager 13 goals and provided only 16 assists in his first two seasons at the Allianz arena.

According to the Mirror (via the Daily Mail), the former Man City winger joins a long list of Manchester United targets for this transfer window. It includes Michael Olise, Cody Gakpo, Pedro Neto and Arnaut Danjuma. Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag is also reportedly interested in reuniting with Ajax winger Antony as well.

United have secured the services of Christian Eriksen, Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez so far this summer. The Red Devils have also endured their fair share of outgoings, including Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Edinson Cavani and Jesse Lingard.

If Sane completes a move to Old Trafford, the 26-year-old will take little time to integrate into the squad, considering his Premier League experience.

"You cannot change the past" - Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag urges club to look forward

Erik ten Hag urges Manchester United to look forward

Erik ten Hag believes that the Red Devils need to stop reflecting on past mistakes and urges the club to look forward to the future.

The Manchester-based club have not won a Premier League title since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

Utd District @UtdDistrict



𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙢𝙞𝙚𝙧 𝙇𝙚𝙖𝙜𝙪𝙚 Erik ten Hag's last league campaign𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙢𝙞𝙚𝙧 𝙇𝙚𝙖𝙜𝙪𝙚 Erik ten Hag's last league campaign 📊𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙢𝙞𝙚𝙧 𝙇𝙚𝙖𝙜𝙪𝙚 🔜 https://t.co/gtUZ9Ikatu

He said (via BBC):

"You cannot change the past. You can only change the future. Now you have to look forward. There will be setbacks and disappointments. We have to deal with that. That is sports life. Every club and every team and every supporter has to deal with it. That is the attitude we all need."

The Dutch manager reassured fans as he added:

"In the end if you have a good plan, you will achieve success. I am 100% convinced of that."

Paul Merson has predicted all the GW 1 fixtures of the Premier League. More details right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far