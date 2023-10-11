Football
  • home icon
  • Football
  • EPL 2023-24
  • Manchester United make social media post as Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah mimics Marcus Rashford's celebration in cricket World Cup game

Manchester United make social media post as Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah mimics Marcus Rashford's celebration in cricket World Cup game

By Bhargav
Modified Oct 11, 2023 21:14 GMT
Team India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah (left) and Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford
Team India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah (left) and Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford

Manchester United have made a post on X (formerly Twitter) after Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah imitated United attacker Marcus Rashford's signature celebration in a cricket World Cup game on Wednesday (October 11).

The 29-year-old Bumrah brought out Rashford's 'finger-to-the-temple' celebration after sending back Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran in the seventh over of the contest in New Delhi.

The right-arm fast bowler caught the outside edge of Zadran's bat, sending back the right-hander for 22 (28) as Afghanistan lost their first wicket with 32 runs on the board.

Bumrah - a Manchester United fan - took out Rashford's celebration. It caught the attention of the Premier League giants, who posted a picture of Bumrah's celebration juxtaposed with Rashford's, tagging both players.

In a comment to their own post, the club tweeted:

"Love it, Jasprit!"

Bumrah would go on to take three more wickets in the game, taking 4-39, as Afghanistan were restricted to 272-8 on the batting-friendly pitch.

In response, the hosts - powered by a scintillating 131 from opener Rohit Sharma - romped home with a whopping 15 overs to spare. It was the Indian captain's seventh hundred at the World Cup, breaking his compatriot Sachin Tendulkar's record.

Local boy Virat Kohli (55*) hit the winning runs off Azmatullah Omarzai as Team India moved to second in the standings with their second win in as many games. They next take on arch-rivals Pakistan in a marquee clash in Ahmedabad on Saturday (October 14), having beaten them in all seven previous clashes in the 50-over World Cup.

Marcus Rashford's 2023-24 season for Manchester United by the numbers

Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford
Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford

Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford has had an underwhelming start to his 2023-24 campaign. The 25-year-old has just one goal and three assists in 10 games across competitions.

Having started all 10 outings, Rashford netted his lone goal of the season in the 3-1 Premier League defeat at Arsenal. His lone league assist came in the come-from-behind 3-2 home win over Nottingham Forest in the league.

Rashford has bagged assists in both UEFA Champions League games this season: a 4-3 defeat at Bayern Munich and a 3-2 home loss to Galatasaray last week. The latter assist was his 200th goal contribution for Erik ten Hag's side (129 goals, 71 assists).

Quick Links

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...