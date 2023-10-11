Manchester United make social media post as Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah mimics Marcus Rashford's celebration in cricket World Cup game

Manchester United have made a post on X (formerly Twitter) after Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah imitated United attacker Marcus Rashford's signature celebration in a cricket World Cup game on Wednesday (October 11).

The 29-year-old Bumrah brought out Rashford's 'finger-to-the-temple' celebration after sending back Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran in the seventh over of the contest in New Delhi.

The right-arm fast bowler caught the outside edge of Zadran's bat, sending back the right-hander for 22 (28) as Afghanistan lost their first wicket with 32 runs on the board.

Bumrah - a Manchester United fan - took out Rashford's celebration. It caught the attention of the Premier League giants, who posted a picture of Bumrah's celebration juxtaposed with Rashford's, tagging both players.

Expand Tweet

In a comment to their own post, the club tweeted:

"Love it, Jasprit!"

Expand Tweet

Bumrah would go on to take three more wickets in the game, taking 4-39, as Afghanistan were restricted to 272-8 on the batting-friendly pitch.

In response, the hosts - powered by a scintillating 131 from opener Rohit Sharma - romped home with a whopping 15 overs to spare. It was the Indian captain's seventh hundred at the World Cup, breaking his compatriot Sachin Tendulkar's record.

Local boy Virat Kohli (55*) hit the winning runs off Azmatullah Omarzai as Team India moved to second in the standings with their second win in as many games. They next take on arch-rivals Pakistan in a marquee clash in Ahmedabad on Saturday (October 14), having beaten them in all seven previous clashes in the 50-over World Cup.

Marcus Rashford's 2023-24 season for Manchester United by the numbers

Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford

Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford has had an underwhelming start to his 2023-24 campaign. The 25-year-old has just one goal and three assists in 10 games across competitions.

Having started all 10 outings, Rashford netted his lone goal of the season in the 3-1 Premier League defeat at Arsenal. His lone league assist came in the come-from-behind 3-2 home win over Nottingham Forest in the league.

Rashford has bagged assists in both UEFA Champions League games this season: a 4-3 defeat at Bayern Munich and a 3-2 home loss to Galatasaray last week. The latter assist was his 200th goal contribution for Erik ten Hag's side (129 goals, 71 assists).