Manchester United management and Ralf Rangnick divided over preference of permanent manager this summer - Reports

Manchester United and the club's interim boss Ralf Rangnick reportedly have a difference of opinion over who should be appointed as permanent manager of the Red Devils next summer.

According to Leparisiensport, Manchester United's management are keen to sign current PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino. Meanwhile, Ralf Rangnick's preference is Ajax manager Erik Ten Haag.

Rangnick took over the reins from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford on November 29 and is set to stay in charge of United until the end of the season.

The German tactician has endured a hot and cold start to life in Manchester. He has led the club to four wins, two draws and a loss in his seven games in charge this season.

Rangnick has been unable to get the best out of a number of United's star players during his time with the club. The Red Devils are therefore expected to hire a new manager next summer.

Mauricio Pochettino was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford after Manchester United parted ways with Solskjaer in November. The Argentine tactician spent five seasons with Tottenham Hotspur between 2014 and 2019.

He helped the north London club develop into a genuine contender for the Premier League title, whilst also guiding Tottenham Hotspur to the finals of the 2018-19 Champions League.

Pochettino joined PSG midway through the 2020-21 campaign and led the club to the Coupe de France title last season.

The 49-year-old has also led the French giants to the top of the Ligue 1 table this season. They are currently 11 points ahead of second-placed Nice.

Erik Ten Haag, on the other hand, was appointed as the head coach of Dutch club Ajax in December 2017. He has helped the club win two Eredivise titles and two KNVB Cups during his four seasons with Ajax.

Ten Haag also managed to lead Ajax to the final of the Europa League during the 2016-17 season, and the semifinals of the Champions League during the 2018-19 season.

He has managed to develop a number of young players during his time with the Dutch club, including Donny van de Beek, Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt.

Get French Football News @GFFN

bit.ly/3nlQI2Z PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino and Manchester United remain in discreet contact over a summer move. (LP) PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino and Manchester United remain in discreet contact over a summer move. (LP)bit.ly/3nlQI2Z

Manchester United could prefer to sign Mauricio Pochettino over Erik Ten Haag next summer

Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Mauricio Pochettino's experience of managing a 'top six' Premier League club could provide him with an advantage in the race to become United's next permanent manager.

Pochettino was also well renowned for his ability to develop young players during his time with Tottenham Hotspur. The former Southampton boss helped develop the likes of Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen during his time with the club.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Ajax manager Erik ten Haag has jumped to the top of Manchester United's shortlist as the Premier League club continue to consider the options for their next permanent manager.



(Source: Daily Mirror) Ajax manager Erik ten Haag has jumped to the top of Manchester United's shortlist as the Premier League club continue to consider the options for their next permanent manager.(Source: Daily Mirror) 🚨 Ajax manager Erik ten Haag has jumped to the top of Manchester United's shortlist as the Premier League club continue to consider the options for their next permanent manager. (Source: Daily Mirror) https://t.co/B26TEAklmE

Manchester United currently possess a core group of youngsters, including the likes of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood, who are seen as the future of the club.

The aforementioned players have, however, struggled to produce the goods under the management of Ralf Rangnick this season.

Also Read Article Continues below

United will therefore look to sign a manager who can get the best out of these young talents and develop them into world-class players in the near future.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar