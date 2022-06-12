Manchester United midfielder Fred celebrates summer break with brand new haircut

Manchester United star Fred has started off the summer break with a new hairstyle, which will bring back memories of Paul Pogba for the Old Trafford faithful.

While Pogba was with the Red Devils, he often made trips to the barber and sported haircuts that went viral. It was notably a source of contention between the star and the fans, including United legend Graeme Souness, who often slammed the star for his bright haircuts and poor performances (as per Metro).

Now, Fred seems to have taken up the mantle from his former teammate, perhaps not on the pitch, but certainly where hairstyles are concerned. The star was seen in an Instagram video showing off his new hairstyle:

While his performances for Manchester United seemed rather topsy-turvy for much of last season, Fred has impressed for the Brazil national team. He has played two games for the Selecao and looks set to partake in the World Cup this winter.

Fred will need to sit up under new Manchester United management

Fred had a lot of trouble performing under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with the Old Trafford faithful notably demanding that the Brazilian international sit on the bench. However, he improved under the tactics of interim manager Ralf Rangnick, who took over the dugout affairs at Manchester United for the latter part of the season.

Now, with Red Devils new manager Erik ten Hag set to right the flailing ship and turn things around, it is expected that more players will leave Old Trafford. New faces are already set to join, with Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong heavily linked with a move to United this summer.

De Jong may not be the only midfield signing, especially as players like Pogba and Nemanja Matic have left the club. This means that Fred will have to compete for the midfield slots and ensure his performances sit well under Ten Hag's leadership.

If he fails to convince the new manager that he can be a vital part of the United rebuild, Fred could potentially be another player set to leave the club in the coming months.

