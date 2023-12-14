"Manchester United need Potter. Harry Potter" - Pundit makes hilarious claim amid rumors linking ex-Chelsea boss Graham Potter to the Red Devils

Pundit Jan Åge Fjørtoft has made a hilarious claim on Manchester United potentially replacing Erik ten Hag with former Chelsea manager Graham Potter. The former Norway international striker, who played for Middlesbrough and Sheffield United, has claimed that the Red Devils need Harry Potter rather than Graham Potter.

Manchester United have fallen from grace since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013 and things haven't quite worked out despite several managerial changes. Erik ten Hag had a pretty solid first season (2022-23) at Old Trafford but things have not gone the Dutchman's way this season. He helped them win the Carabao Cup and a third-place finish in the Premier League last season.

As reported by Sky Sports, the Red Devils could be considering a managerial change once INEOS under Sir Jim Ratcliffe start with the football operations. The report claims that they are considering former Chelsea manager Graham Potter as a candidate should they decide to part ways with Ten Hag.

Fjørtoft took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to the news and joked that Manchester United need Potter but not Graham Potter, rather Harry Potter. He posted:

"100 % agree. Manchester United need Potter. Harry Potter"

Erik ten Hag's side find themselves in a pretty disastrous situation right now as they are sixth in the league table having lost seven of their first 16 games. They also crashed out of the UEFA Champions League, finishing last in their group, and were eliminated from the League Cup in the Round of 16 as well.

Quite obviously, pressure is mounting on Ten Hag and he could be facing the axe if results do not improve. Graham Potter has been without a job since being sacked by Chelsea in April after just a few months at Stamford Bridge.

Former Chelsea boss meets Sir Jim Ratcliffe amidst rumors of him replacing Manchester United's Erik ten Hag

Former Chelsea boss Graham Potter reportedly met with Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is set to acquire a 25% stake in Manchester United. With the INEOS CEO waiting in the wings to take over a portion of the club, Erik ten Hag faces an uncertain future, as per The Mirror.

According to the report, pressure on Ten Hag has doubled following the Red Devils' 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday, December 12. The result saw them finish last in their group which means they have also failed to make it to the Europa League.

Manchester United have lost two games in a row across competitions and are set to arch-rivals Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday (December 17). Ten Hag has managed to win just 11 of his 24 matches across competitions this season while losing 12.

The aforementioned report claims that Ratcliffe is a huge fan of Graham Potter despite the Englishman failing at Chelsea. The former Brighton & Hove Albion manager, though, had a horrific record at Chelsea where he won just 12 out of his 31 games in charge.