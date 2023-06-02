"Manchester United need someone with that X-factor" - Andy Cole says Chelsea star will not improve Red Devils amid transfer links

Andy Cole has warned Manchester United that they should not move for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount. He reckons the Englishman does not improve their squad, so they should have gone for Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham.

United are leading the chase for Mount right now but are not close to sealing a deal. Chelsea are open to his sale, as they have stalled negotiations over a new contract.

Mount has 12 months left in his contract, but the two sides remain miles apart in negotiations. Manchester United are pushing to sign him, but Cole thinks they should not be going ahead with that, telling Boyle Sports:

"None of the Chelsea players improve Manchester United. They can’t be any worse next season, otherwise they’ll be in big trouble. I know there’s talk of Mason Mount.

"He's a decent player who works hard and puts a shift in. But ManUtd need someone with that X-factor and has flair: someone like Jude Bellingham who drives the team forward."

Mount has been out injured in the final few weeks of the season,scoring just three league goals.

Manchester United told to sign Mason Mount over Neymar

While Andy Cole does not think Mason Mount should be a target, former player Darren Bent has urged Manchester United to get the deal done. He believes that the Englishman would improve the squad and won't cause trouble like the Brazilian.

He said on talkSPORT:

"Even though Neymar is a better player, I think Mason Mount would be a better fit in and around the dressing room, never gives you any problems.

"You know exactly what you're getting. You don't have to worry on a Friday night, 'is my phone going to ring?' because Mason Mount is in trouble again. You don't have to worry about any of that because he's a model professional."

However, Bent does not think Mount is worth £80 million - the fee quoted by Chelsea:

"He's young; he's English, so he's going to be £70m-£80m easily. But not £80m for one year left on his contract. I'm not saying he starts for every team because I don't think he does, but I think at a better price. Because I'm not paying £80m for no player with one year left on his contract - especially in a season where they have got three goals."

Arsenal and Liverpool are also interested in Mount, as per talkSPORT. The Englishman also has interest from Bayern Munich, but talks over a new deal at Stamford Bridge have not ended, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

