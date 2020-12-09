Manchester United News Roundup: Jose Mourinho reacts to United's Champions League exit, Ex-Utd player believes Pogba's agent's comment is unhelpful - 9th December 2020

Manchester United have dropped down to the Europa League after losing at RB Leipzig in their final group-stage game in the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League. Nevertheless, the Red Devils need to turn their attention to a pivotal game against Manchester City in the Premier League this weekend.

On that note, here is the latest from Old Trafford on 9th December 2020.

📝 The boss and the skipper are keen to put Tuesday's disappointment behind us, and look ahead to our next challenge.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 9, 2020

Jose Mourinho responds to Manchester United's Champions League exit

Tottenham Hotspur's current manager and former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has responded to the Red Devils' early exit from the Champions League.

Manchester United, who were drawn with PSG, RB Leipzig and Istanbul Basaksehir, started their campaign well before losing twice in their last three games to miss out on the Round of 16.

Despite two late goals, United bow out of the #UCL.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 8, 2020

In the aftermath of Manchester United's Champions League exit, Mourinho said:

"The teams that drop down are always strong teams, teams that normally don't belong to that level of the Europa League competition. Manchester United are one of the top teams. The group was very hard, PSG (Paris Saint-Germain), Manchester and Leipzig, very hard."

Jose Mourinho continued in this regard:

"We all knew it was not going to be easy for any one of them, and we all knew from that group a top team would drop into the Europa League. No doubt the quality improves, the intensity improves, and it's a good thing for the competition. But from the sport's point of view, I think it's not fair that a team that doesn't succeed in one competition drops to another."

It is worth noting that Jose Mourinho had steered Manchester United into the knockout stage of the Champions League in both seasons he was in charge of the club.

The Portuguese tactician won the Europa League in his first season in charge of the 20-time league winners.

Wes Brown believes that Mino Raiola's comments about Paul Pogba's future at Manchester United are unhelpful

Paul Pogba of Manchester United

Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has said that the player wants to leave Manchester United in the next transfer window. However, the Frenchman has 18 months left in his contract with the Old Trafford side.

However, ex-Manchester United player Wes Brown believes that Mino Raiola's comments about his star client are unhelpful.

'That should all be done behind closed doors, but obviously it’s been done a few times. You have to ignore it, but at the same time it’s there. It doesn’t do any favours for Paul because we all know how good Paul can be."

Wes Brown continued in this regard:

He (helped) get us a goal back yesterday, but in general, he’s saying he wants to leave. It doesn’t help the team in any way before a big game. There have always been really big players at Man United, and if it’s not worked out they move on. We all know Paul is a class player, but if it’s not working out then it’s not working out."