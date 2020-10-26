Manchester United News Roundup: Red Devils want £68m-rated out-and-out striker, Legend criticizes new signing for United move - 26th October 2020

Manchester United came out of a tough week after the international break with two wins and a draw. The Red Devils will now play RB Leipzig in the Group stages of the Champions League on Wednesday.

Here is the latest from Old Trafford on 26th October 2020.

Manchester United want to sign Erling Haaland

Manchester United have renewed their interest in Norwegian striker Erling Haaland, according to The Athletic. The Borussia Dortmund striker was close to moving to Old Trafford before he chose Germany last January.

The Red Devils signed striker Edinson Cavani who made his first appearance against Chelsea on Saturday. Cavani has signed with United on a one-year contract with the potential for a one-year extension.

Haaland has a release clause in his Dortmund contract which allows the 20-year-old to leave the German giants for £68 million in 2022, which incidentally coincides with the end of Cavani's contract. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes the youngster will become one of the most prolific strikers in Europe, and wants to snap him up when he becomes available.

Marco van Basten feels Donny van de Beek shouldn't have signed for Manchester United

Dutch legend Marco van Basten has criticized Donny van de Beek's move to Old Trafford after the 23-year-old has struggled for game time since his summer arrival. One of the best attacking midfield prospects in Europe, United signed the Ajax midfielder for £35 million in the summer transfer window.

The Dutch midfielder is yet to start in the Premier League for Manchester United, despite scoring on his debut against Crystal Palace. He faces significant competition in the midfield ranks from Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay, Fred, and Bruno Fernandes.

Van de Beek should have waited for big move, says van Basten

Speaking of Donny van de Beek, van Basten said:

"Donny shouldn't have gone to United. When you're a good player you want to play every week. It's really bad for a player like Donny to play six or seven games this year. That's shocking for your rhythm."

"I know he's earning loads more than he used to. But as a top player you have to be critical and look at the chances of playing when you sign for a new club. Donny should have waited for better prospects and signed for another club. Is it about a five-year contract that he can sign? No, that's bullshit. Then you shouldn't go to Manchester United, but wait with it or for another club. You have to want to play football every week."