Manchester United News Roundup: Solskjaer admits he has been unfair to a star midfielder, ex-players criticise a new Man Utd signing - 25th October 2020

Manchester United played out a cagey goalless draw against Chelsea after two impressive wins in the previous week. The Red Devils will now turn their attention to the Champions League where they welcome Leipzig to Old Trafford.

On that note, here is the latest from Old Trafford on 25th October 2020.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits he has been unfair to Paul Pogba

Manchester United vs Chelsea - Premier League

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that he might have rushed back Paul Pogba into the team's starting lineup at the start of the season.

The French midfielder contracted the deadly COVID-19 virus during the two-week break between the conclusion of last season's Europa League and the start of the 2020-21 Premier League.

Nevertheless, the 27-year-old started Manchester United's first three Premier League fixtures, two of which the Red Devils lost. The World Cup winner, however, has been used as an impact substitute in the three games after the international break.

Solskjaer admits to mistake over Paul Pogba selection this season #mufc https://t.co/4bzZyQRW29 pic.twitter.com/QJ6VfTNa5i — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) October 25, 2020

Solskjaer, speaking after the Chelsea game, said in this regard:

"I think Paul, in all three games this week, has come on and made a very positive impact. He is getting better and better, and more and more in shape. He is coming along, and he has done great when he has come on. Of course, he has been out for a while with the coronavirus this summer. Maybe I was unfair on him by starting him that early in the first few games."

Advertisement

Ex-Manchester United players question the signing of Donny van de Beek

Former Manchester United players Gary Neville and Patrice Evra have questioned the signing of midfielder Donny van de Beek. The former Ajax man arrived at Old Trafford for a fee of £35 million in the summer. However, he is yet to start a game in the Premier League despite scoring on his debut against Crystal Palace.

Neville, during an interaction with Sky Sports, said in this regard:

"What is a little bit of a mystery is the use of Van de Beek since he’s been signed for £40 million. He doesn’t seem to be at the forefront of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans in every game. It’s a bit of a mystery, that one. And the more he doesn’t start, and the more he doesn’t come on, the more you’re thinking, ‘Well £40m player, ordinarily you’d get him in the team’. He must be thinking - ‘What am I doing here?’ - at this moment in time."

Former Manchester United full-back Patrice Evra was more scathing in his assessment, though:

Nothing against the kid, but why have we bought him? He’s watching the game from the stands every game. We don’t need him, that’s the truth.