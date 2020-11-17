Manchester United News Roundup: Solskjaer to axe 4 players in January window, Kante defends United midfielder after criticism - 17th November 2020

Manchester United will host West Brom in their return to the Premier League. The Red Devils are lingering at 14th place, albeit with a game in hand.

Here is the latest from Old Trafford on 17th November 2020

Four Manchester United players could leave in January

Manchester United are looking to offload fringe players Marcos Rojo, Sergio Romero and Phil Jones in the January transfer window, according to Manchester Evening News. The club are also considering the future of Timothy Fosu-Mensah, the report said.

Romero lost his back-up goalkeeping position in the squad to Dean Henderson this season and has under a year left on his contract. The Argentine wanted to leave in the summer, but United didn't receive a suitable bid for the shot-stopper.

Marcos Rojo, who was on loan in the second half of last season, has suffered from recurring injuries, as has Phil Jones.

Fosu-Mensah, who can play as a right-back and a centre-back, has been used by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the odd occasion for both positions.

N'Golo Kante defends Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has defended his international teammate Paul Pogba who has come under criticism for his poor form this season.

The Manchester United midfielder has been in an out of the team, with Solskjaer clearly preferring the partnership of Fred and Scott McTominay in the middle of the park.

Speaking of his international teammate, Kante said:

"Yes it is true, with Paul it has been a little while he’s been injured, a little while since I played with him. We all remember the World Cup, that whole adventure we did together, the qualifications stage and the competition, and it is a pleasure again to be playing with Paul in the national team. Against Portugal, we had a good game and we are all satisfied with our performance."

Les Bleus are unbeaten in 26 games when the duo have started together in midfield. The run includes France's successful World Cup campaign back in 2018. When pressed on the relationship with Pogba on the pitch, the ever-humble Kante said:

"I think it is not that simple. We are all together, it is not just Kante and Pogba, but the whole team. We are happy that we have never lost when we have started together, I hope that will continue for as long as possible, but these are victories and draws for whole team, not just us two."