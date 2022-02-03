Manchester United have ‘no guarantee’ on whether Cristiano Ronaldo will still be at club next season - Reports

According to recent reports, Cristiano Ronaldo has not yet made a decision on his future at Manchester United beyond this season.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who is set to turn 37 soon, has scored 14 times for his old club, since returning from Juventus last summer. Ronaldo’s current contract runs till the summer of 2023, and the Portuguese legend is expected to make a decision on his future at the end of the season.

As per sources, Ronaldo wants to wait till United announce their new long-term manager before deciding on his future. There is also a possibility that the new manager may not have the player in his plans. Ronaldo had only Manchester United and Manchester City as potential options when he decided to leave Juventus last summer.

This time, his options are expected to be limited to clubs in the Middle East or MLS, or even a return to his native Portugal. Ronaldo had earlier said that he wants to end his career at Sporting Lisbon, and he might as well do so in the summer.

Manchester United set for a squad overhaul this summer?

Manchester United are expected to spend big money in the transfer market this summer. Anthony Martial and Donny Van De Beek have left on loan. Jesse Lingard was expected to follow suit, but the Mason Greenwood controversy meant the former was asked to stay on.

Martial and Lingard are out of contract this summer, and are unlikely to be offered contract extensions. Meanwhile, Greenwood might have played his last game for United again. Then there is Edinson Cavani, who is almost certain to leave, while Paul Pogba will also become a free agent in the summer.

Moreover, both Eric Bailly and Phil Jones have been touted as surplus to requirements, and could be sold at the end of the season. That would leave the new Manchester United manager to make a near-complete squad overhaul, including striker, defensive midfielder, right-back and potentially a centre-back.

Man United News @ManUtdMEN Manchester United are missing big personalities in their squad despite Cristiano Ronaldo addition manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football… Manchester United are missing big personalities in their squad despite Cristiano Ronaldo addition manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football…

United have been pretty underwhelming this season, despite bringing Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho in the summer.

Currently fourth in the standings, they trail league leaders Manchester City by almost 20 points. Moreover, they face a struggle to finish in the top four, with West Ham and Arsenal breathing down their necks.

Also Read Article Continues below

Failure to secure Champions League football could mean a mass exodus from the club and top players unlikely to come in. It remains to be seen how Ralf Rangnick’s men fare in the remainder of the season. They are alive in both the FA Cup and the Champions League, but are not expected to go all the way in either competition.

Edited by Bhargav