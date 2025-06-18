Manchester United offer player to Turkish side despite player's unwillingness to move to Super Lig: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly offered their second-choice keeper Altay Bayindir to Turkish side Goztepe. As reported by Turkish newspaper Sabeh via Tribal Football, the Red Devils have approached Goztepe, offering Bayindir's services despite the player's unwillingness to return to Turkey.
It has been claimed that Altay Bayindir has also been offered to Turkey's big four clubs Galatasaray, Fenerbahce, Besiktas and Trabzonspor. However, all of them have reportedly turned down the chance to sign the Turkey international.
Bayindir is understood to be against the idea of moving back to his homeland and wants to stay in Western Europe. Goztepe is owned by Sport Republic who also own newly relegated Southampton and are keen on the 27-year-old. They will reportedly look to bring the Turkish keeper to the St. Mary's Stadium if he does well in the Super Lig.
Bayindir has struggled to make an impression at Manchester United, having joined the Red Devils in 2023 from Fenerbahce. He has played as a second fiddle to Andre Onana despite the Cameroonian being quite error-prone.
The Turkish keeper has only made 11 appearances for the Red Devils across two seasons conceding 20 times and keeping three clean sheets. He is contracted at Old Trafford until 2027 and Manchester United look unlikely to make a profit from his sale.
Rio Ferdinand claims Chelsea target should be on Manchester United's radar
Pundit Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Chelsea target Victor Osimhen could be waiting for an offer from Manchester United. He urged his former club to make a move for the Nigeria international who turned a move to Al-Hilal down.
Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand has revealed that Osimhen would be his ideal choice at number nine for the Red Devils. However, he claimed that he unsure whether Ruben Amorim's side will make a move for the 26-year-old. He said, as quoted by Metro:
"No.9, they already know who I want. The comments know, the people know who I want, who I would go and get: Osimhen! It looks like he’s turned down Al-Hilal… he must be waiting for Manchester United. I don’t know if Manchester United are going to come. That’s the problem."
Ferdinand has claimed that he rates Osimhen more than Viktor Gyokeres because of his experience at the highest level. He said:
"I think Gyokeres, everyone's talking about him. Again, I think if I'm looking at the market now and I had to pick him or Osimhen, I'd probably pick Osimhen because of that experience. And he's shown he's done it in multiple leagues now. And he's done it internationally as well. I think he's a top-class number nine who, again, the young players will be able to learn from. I'm not saying that Gyokeres would fail. I'm just saying that if I had a preference, I would go there."
Osimhen reportedly rejected an approach from Saudi Arabian giants Al-Hilal but they are ready make an improved offer. As per reports, they are ready to offer him a huge deal worth €50 million per season.