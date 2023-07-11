"Manchester United, one last dance again", "Going to save Chelsea" - Fans react as Juventus transfer list Paul Pogba for meagre price

Juventus have reportedly placed Paul Pogba on the transfer list for a mere €10 million and fans including those from Manchester United and Chelsea are intrigued.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Old Lady are willing to offload Pogba for just €10 million. Pogba only returned to Juve last summer after the expiration of his contract with United.

However, the Frenchman has endured a nightmare second spell at the Allianz Stadium and his future is in doubt. The 30-year-old managed just 10 appearances across competitions, providing one assist.

Juve appear to be willing to part with the France international just a year removed from his return to the Serie A giants. This news has caught fans' attention particularly those from his former club Manchester United and Chelsea.

Paul Pogba left the Red Devils last summer after spending six topsy-turvy years at Old Trafford. He became the world's most expensive player in 2016 when United resigned him from Juve.

However, constant injury issues and criticism over his fee plagued his second spell at Old Trafford. He bagged 39 goals and 51 assists in 233 overall appearances for the Red Devils.

A return to the Premier League giants seems unlikely given Erik ten Hag has already signed the likes of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro. The Dutch coach has just recently signed Mason Mount from Chelsea.

However, some United fans would be happy to see him make a return, with one tweeting:

"(Manchester United) one last dance again."

Meanwhile, Chelsea are in the market for a new midfielder following Mount, N'Golo Kante, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mateo Kovacic, and Kai Havertz's departures.

One fan has jokingly suggested the Blues turn to Paul Pogba ahead of a predicted relegation battle:

"How about Pogba going to save Chelsea from relegation?"

Here's how Twitter reacted to reports claiming Juve are willing to sell Pogba at a low fee:

GABITO @Gabriel_Atume @FootyAccums @Gazzetta_it How about Pogba going to save Chelsea from relegation?🤣🤣 @FootyAccums @Gazzetta_it How about Pogba going to save Chelsea from relegation?🤣🤣

cincau🐐 @cincaulfc

hear me out so Pogba is allowed to leave for 10m.... @LFC hear me out so Pogba is allowed to leave for 10m....@LFC hear me out

Paul Pogba on his frosty relationship with former Manchester United and Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho

The duo clashed throughout their time at Old Trafford.

Paul Pogba's time at Manchester United was a tumultuous one and many of his lowest points came under Jose Mourinho. The former Chelsea manager replaced Louis van Gaal in the Old Trafford hot seat in 2016.

Mourinho brought Pogba to United that very summer and many envisioned the duo would work wonders together. However, that didn't happen as the pair held a frosty relationship throughout their time together.

The Frenchman has claimed that he never knew where he stood with Mourinho. He told Sky Sports in 2021:

"Once I had a great relationship with Mourinho, everybody saw that, and the next day you don't know what happened. That's the strange thing I had with Mourinho and I cannot explain to you because even I don't know. So, yeah."

Paul Pogba made 108 appearances under Mourinho, scoring 20 goals and providing 22 assists. The pair won the Europa League and the League Cup in 2017 but their relationship fell apart in its latter stages.

