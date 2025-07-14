Manchester United open talks with France midfielder as Ruben Amorim eyes surprise transfer - Reports

According to French media outlet L'Equipe, Manchester United have opened discussions with the camp of Lyon midfielder Corentin Tolisso over a surprise transfer this summer.
Manager Ruben Amorim is keen to bolster his squad following an underwhelming 2024-25 campaign, which saw the Red Devils record their worst league finish (15th). United have brought in Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers, while Diego Leon has also joined from Cerro Porteno after a pre-agreement was reached in January 2025.
The Manchester club has been heavily linked with a move for Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo, and talks are still ongoing over a possible transfer. As per the source mentioned above, Tolisso is also on Manchester United's radar.
The 20-time Premier League champions have reportedly met with his camp to discuss the possibility of a transfer this summer. Tolisso's rejuvenated form in the 2024-25 season, coupled with Olympique Lyon's financial issues, has made the French international a subject of transfer from multiple clubs in Europe and Saudi Arabia.
The 30-year-old recorded 19 goal contributions (10G & 9A) in 46 appearances across competition last term. Tolisso, who has two years left on his contract, is not keen on leaving the French giants, but could consider a move to a prominent side like Manchester United.
Meanwhile, Lyon are also not keen to let Tolisso depart as they plan to rebuild their squad around the former Bayern Munich star. However, considering the club's financial struggles, they could be forced to sell him for around €10 million.
Tolisso has reportedly rejected offers from Turkey, but is still getting strong interest from Saudi Arabia. Atletico Madrid are also monitoring the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner and could make a move for him should Rodrigo De Paul join Inter Miami.
The Olympique Lyon star is primarily a central midfielder, but can operate as an attacking or defensive midfielder. Tolisso has 42 goals and 30 assists in 270 appearances for the club across two spells.
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim wants club to sign Brentford forward before pre-season tour - Reports
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has reportedly urged the club to complete the signing of Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo before the side commences its pre-season tour. The Red Devils will engage in pre-season activities in Sweden and the United States.
Mbeumo is open to the move to Old Trafford, but United are yet to match Brentford's £62.5 million asking price. According to The Mirror (via GOAL), Amorim wants the Cameroonian in his squad for pre-season and has asked the club's board to finalize the deal.
United will commence their pre-season tour with a clash against newly-promoted Leeds United on July 19 in Sweden. They will also face West Ham United, Bournemouth, and Everton in the United States before returning to Old Trafford to take on Fiorentina in their final pre-season fixture on August 19.
Meanwhile, Mbeumo was one of the most prolific forwards in the Premier League last season. The 25-year-old recorded 20 goals and eight assists in 38 league matches.