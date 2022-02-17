Manchester United outcast wants to leave this summer and could re-unite with Jose Mourinho at Roma: Reports

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic is reportedly looking to reunite with former manager Jose Mourinho at Serie A outfit AS Roma. Fichajes.net reports that the Serbian midfielder is considering departing Manchester United and that Roma are the only side to have shown an interest in his services.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball



Nemanja Matic set for showdown talks after Man Utd board make transfer decision

Matic has found first-team football scarce this season at Old Trafford.

He has featured in just 13 Premier League matches thus far and sees his contract at the Red Devils expire in June 2023. But he is prepared to cut the deal short in order to gain more game time.

Matic had been a mainstay in United's side back in 2017 when he joined from Premier League rivals Chelsea for a reported £40 million fee. During his Manchester United career, he has conjured up 177 games and scored four times whilst contributing nine assists.

But following the departure of former Manchester United boss Mourinho in 2018 he has seen his place in the side become a bit-part role.

Former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and current interim boss Ralf Rangnick have preferred Scott McTominay and Fred in the middle of the park to the veteran.

Mourinho and Manchester United's Matic's history a factor

Matic and Mourinho have found success together in the past.

AS Roma boss Mourinho and Matic have a storied past. The two joined forces at Chelsea when the Serbian international joined the Blues in a £21 million move from Benfica in 2014.

During their time together at Stamford Bridge, the pair found success. They won the Premier League title in 2015 with the midfielder playing a key role. That key role saw Matic named in the PFA team of the year and dubbed by many as the best defensive midfielder in the EPL.

Footy Accumulators @FootyAccums Nemanja Matic has built a new football ground in his hometown in Serbia and named it after Jose Mourinho.



Relationship goals. Nemanja Matic has built a new football ground in his hometown in Serbia and named it after Jose Mourinho.

But as his career has moved on his contributions at Old Trafford and to the Premier League have waned.

Matic could fit the playing style of Serie A football with there being more emphasis on a defensive set-up. It will also be particularly helpful that his former manager adops a defensive philosophy befitting that of Matic's profile.

Before Mourinho took over at AS Roma this season, he was Tottenham Hotspur manager and was linked with the midfielder during his tenure at White Hart Lane.

Whether the 33-year-old does indeed join AS Roma remains to be seen. But he will be looking to depart Manchester United in view of more first-team action as he enters the twilight of his career.

