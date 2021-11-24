Manchester United players unhappy with ‘uninspiring’ member of backroom staff at Old Trafford: Reports

After the 4-1 loss to Watford, Manchester United decided to part ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Until a more permanent manager is appointed, Michael Carrick has been given the interim position.

Manchester United's search for a fitting manager, however, is not the only issue the club currently has to deal with. According to the Daily Mail, several first team members are unhappy with the retention of coach Kieran McKenna along with Mike Phelan.

Manchester United are working to find an interim manager as soon as possible. Mike Phelan and Kieran McKenna will stay at Manchester United as things stand - after Michael Carrick asked this morning for both to help in the backroom staff. 🔴 #MUFC Manchester United are working to find an interim manager as soon as possible. Mike Phelan and Kieran McKenna will stay at Manchester United as things stand - after Michael Carrick asked this morning for both to help in the backroom staff. 🔴 #MUFCManchester United are working to find an interim manager as soon as possible.

McKenna moved to United from Tottenham in 2016 after a spell coaching the U18s. He was promoted by Jose Mourinho in 2018 and was retained by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during his spell.

Reports have said that McKenna struggles to demand the respect of the players who find his coaching methods uninspiring. Some players are even baffled by how he's managed to rise to such a high position at the club.

After the 5-0 thrashing by Liverpool, Jamie Carragher called out McKenna and Carrick for being too inexperienced to coach a club as big as United:

"You can’t have people learning on a job, who have never been at a club like this in their lives. Michael Carrick, Kieran McKenna… they’ve never coached before in their lives. They need someone who has been there before."

Though McKenna is young and has a bright mind, if he's been coaching these players for the past few years and has been unable to prove himself as fitting for the role, that is unlikely to change now. It seems like a matter of time before Manchester United bring in a new backroom along with a permanent manager.

Manchester United are reportedly in talks with Ernesto Valverde

Manchester United have recently been linked with discussions to hand over the reins to former Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde as interim manager.

Reports claim that Manchester United have opened talks with 57-year-old Valverde about succeeding Solskjaer on an interim basis. The club have already started discussing their winter transfer window plans with the Spaniard.

No decision made yet - he’s one of the five candidates in the list in case Mauricio Pochettino won’t be allowed to leave Paris Saint-Germain. Manchester United board had a direct contact with former Barça manager Ernesto Valverde today, as per @JamieJackson___ No decision made yet - he’s one of the five candidates in the list in case Mauricio Pochettino won’t be allowed to leave Paris Saint-Germain. Manchester United board had a direct contact with former Barça manager Ernesto Valverde today, as per @JamieJackson___ 🔴 #MUFCNo decision made yet - he’s one of the five candidates in the list in case Mauricio Pochettino won’t be allowed to leave Paris Saint-Germain.

Valverde, however, is rather unfairly remembered for his collapse in Liverpool's Champions League semifinals while managing Barcelona. However, he has previously shown an interest in managing in England:

“I wouldn’t mind trying it. You get the feeling that there’s a respect there for what the game is.”

The former Blaugrana man has remained without a job since losing his Barca gig at the start of 2020, despite winning two La Liga titles with the club.

