Manchester United looking to appoint former Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde on interim basis: Reports

Manchester United are in talks with former Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde over the interim manager's job, according to The Guardian. The Spaniard has even started sounding out potential signings.

The Red Devils relieved Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of his duties as their manager after their 4-1 defeat to Watford at the weekend. Manchester United have also announced former midfielder Michael Carrick as their caretaker manager.

Meanwhile, the Old Trafford outfit have begun the hunt for an interim manager to lead the team until the end of the season. Manchester United intend to hire a permanent manager in the summer, but want someone to see through the season first.

There have been suggestions that former PSG boss Laurent Blanc is a candidate to take charge of Manchester United until the end of the season. It has now emerged that former Barcelona manager Valverde is also in the running.

According to The Guardian, Manchester United have opened talks with the Spanish tactian to lead the club until the end of the current season. Valverde is said to have held discussions with Red Devils football director John Murtough.

Manchester United believe Valverde will not have trouble managing Cristiano Ronaldo, having already worked with Lionel Messi at Barcelona. Meanwhile, the 57-year-old has already sounded out potential players he could bring to Old Trafford should he take charge of the club on an interim basis.

Valverde has been without a club since leaving Barcelona in January 2020. The Spaniard was in charge of the Catalans for two-and-a-half years between 2017 and 2020.

During his time at Camp Nou, Valverde led Barcelona to four trophies, including two La Liga titles. He has also had stints with Villarreal, Athletic Bilbao and Olympiacos.

With Manchester United reportedly in talks with Valverde over the interim manager's job, it remains to be seen if he will agree to a move to Old Trafford soon.

Manchester United plan to hire permanent manager at the end of season

Having sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manchester United plan to appoint an interim manager till the end of the season. If reports are to be believed, Ernesto Valverde could be on his way to Old Trafford.

Manchester United will then hire a permanent manager before the start of the 2022/23 season. PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly a top candidate to take the reins at the club, while others have also been linked.

Meanwhile, should Valverde take charge as the interim boss, it remains to be seen if he can convince the Red Devils hierarchy to give him a permanent contract.

