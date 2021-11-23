Manchester United plotting Ralf Rangnick move if they fail to land Mauricio Pochettino from PSG - Reports

Manchester United could look to sign former RB Leipzig coach Ralf Rangnick if they fail to lure PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino away from the Parc des Princes. The Red Devils are actively searching for a new manager after parting ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer earlier this week.

According to talkSPORT, former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is the leading candidate to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United. The Argentine could, however, reject the opportunity to join the Red Devils. There is the possibility of him opting to stay with PSG where he would have the opportunity to manage the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Sergio Ramos.

The report suggests Manchester United view German tactician Ralf Rangnick as an alternative option to Mauricio Pochettino. Rangnick is currently the Head of Sports and Development at Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow.

Ralf Rangnick is well known for his two stints as manager of Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig. Rangnick took the reins at RB Leipzig during the 2015-16 season and helped the club gain promotion to the Bundesliga.

He was hired as manager of the German club once again during the 2018-19 season. The 63-year-old led the club to a third-place finish in the league, thereby sealing qualification for the Champions League. Rangnick is well known for his recruitment methods and his ability to develop young talents.

However, Rangnick has not managed a club since leaving RB Leipzig at the end of the 2018-19 season. This could prove to be an obstacle for Manchester United, who are looking to hire a manager who will lead them into a new era. The Red Devils could hire the German as an interim manager until the end of the season to bring stability to the club and the dressing room.

Manchester United are likely to do all in their power to sign Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino was heavily linked with the Manchester United job midway through the 2020-21 season. The Red Devils, however, chose to support Ole Gunnar Solskjaer while Pochettino joined French giants PSG.

Recent reports have indicated the Argentine is unsettled at the French capital and is eager to return to the Premier League. Pochettino spent five years with Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur. During that stint, he transformed the club into title contenders and led Tottenham to the 2018-19 Champions League final.

Pochettino also developed a number of young talents during his time with the north London club, including Harry Kane and Dele Alli. The Argentine's attacking style of football and ability to develop youngsters make him the ideal candidate for the vacant managerial position at Old Trafford.

