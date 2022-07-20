Manchester United preparing £40 million + player offer to sign 22-year-old forward - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly preparing to offer Ajax €40 million and youngster Ethan Laird for Antony.

Manchester United have salvaged their transfer window recently by making three new signings. This includes Tyler Malacia, Christian Eriksen, and Lisandro Martinez. Lisandro already has experience playing under the Dutch manager, who is now looking to add another of his former Ajax proteges.

The club has been interested in Antony since the start of the window. However, their focus has been on other signings. This includes Frenkie De Jong, who is increasingly unlikely to join this summer. Antony scored ten goals and had nine assists across competitions last season.

Manchester United are expected to lose Cristiano Ronaldo in the coming weeks and are looking for another attacker. Ajax initially asked for €80 million for the 22-year-old Brazilian, who has also attracted interest from Liverpool.

However, according to Soccer News, the Red Devils are now preparing an offer of €40 million along with left-back Ethan Laird.

Laird is unlikely to receive much game time this season as he is expected to be below Luke Shaw, Alex Telles, and Tyler Malacia in the pecking order.

Manchester United looking to make multiple more signings in the coming weeks

The midfield is a huge issue for the Red Devils. They have lost several players, were already in need of a specialist CDM, and have stalled in their efforts to sign Frenkie De Jong. The De Jong saga has taken multiple twists in the last few weeks, and it is unclear whether the club will be successful eventually.

Regardless, alternatives have already been discussed in the form of Ruben Neves and Youri Tielemans. Moving on, Antony seemed to have been a priority signing even before Cristiano Ronaldo asked to leave the club.

While the Brazilian in no way can replace the 5-time Ballon d’Or winner’s goals, he could be an important signing that frees up Marcus Rashford to play as a striker more often. Antony has the versatility to play on either wing and will fit in well with the kind of pacy attackers United already have.

The team under ten Hag has started well in the preseason and has shown a world of improvement. The manager needs to be backed to create the kind of squad that can challenge for trophies as soon as possible.

