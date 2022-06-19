3 potential destinations for Antony 

Ajax's Antony is among the most in-demand attackers in Europe following his remarkable 2021-22 season at Johan Cruijff Arena.

He registered eight goals and assisted four more in 23 Eredivisie appearances last term. His performances at de Godenzonen also caught the attention of Brazil national team manager Tite, who handed him his first international cap in a World Cup qualifier game against Venezuela in October 2021. He has represented his country nine times since then, scoring two goals.

"Antony played a direct hand in as many goals as Darwin Nunez in the Champions League last season (both 6)" - WhoScored.com

According to the Brazilian publication, UOL Esporte (via UnitedInFocus) is keen to leave the Dutch champions. On that note, here's a list of three potential destinations for the winger in this transfer window.

#1 Manchester United

Erik ten Hag wants to reunite with Antony.

According to "de Telegraaf (via SportsMole)," Erik ten Hag wants to reunite with Antony at Manchester United.

The duo worked together at Johan Cruijff Arena for two seasons between 2020 and 2022. It was under the leadership of the current United manager that the Brazilian developed into one of the most promising attackers in Europe.

United is in the transfer window for a new attacker after struggling offensively last season. They managed to score just 57 goals during the 2021-22 season, the lowest among the teams who finished in the top six.

The Brazil international's arrival would add directness and creative edge to United's forward line. However, the Dutch club is demanding a transfer fee of upward of €60 million, which could scrap the deal.

#2 Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel is looking to bolster his attacking options.

Chelsea is another Premier League club that has been linked with Antony in recent games.

Thomas Tuchel's side urgently needs reinforcements in attack as they are set to lose Romelu Lukaku. The Belgium international is close to joining his former club Inter Milan on loan as per Angelo Mangiante. The Blues are also open to selling Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic, and Hakim Ziyech, according to "The Guardian."

"Imagine him one side, Sancho the other. Antony looks a real top player. #Antony #Mufc" - Marky Carter

Antony is a flamboyant winger who is known for his flair, passing, and dribbling skills along with his composure in front of the goal. According to WhoScored, he averaged 3.4 shots, 1.6 key passes and 1.8 dribbles per 90 in the league last term.

As per "Metro," the Blues' new owner Todd Boehly will hand Tuchel a significant budget to bolster his squad ahead of next season. However, the London-based club will need to act fast if they wish to bring the talented Brazilian to Stamford Bridge.

#3 Tottenham Hotspur

Antonio guided Spurs to to-four finish in the league last season.

Tottenham Hotspur has improved remarkably since the arrival of Antonio Conte in November 2021. The London-based club has won 17 of their 28 Premier League games under the Italian.

Conte is looking to build on that progress and has already signed Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster, and Yves Bissouma this transfer window. He is also interested in bringing Anthony to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

According to "The Independent" (via SportsMole), the Spurs are ready to offer Steven Bergwijn in a player-plus-cash deal to sign the Brazil international. Bergwijin has struggled to make an impact at the club, playing just 60 games since arriving from PSV in 2020.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Bergwijn has been Ajax's top target since last January. That could prove to be a deal-breaker in the Spurs' pursuit of the 22-year-old attacker.

