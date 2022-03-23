Manchester United preparing bid to sign former Chelsea striker - Reports 

Manchester United are interested in signing former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, according to reports.

The 24-year-old currently plays for AS Roma after joining last summer for a fee of £34 million + add-ons. The Blues have a buy-back clause of £68 million. However, they can only trigger it in 2023.

According to Il Messaggero (via Football Italia), United could bring the striker back to England this summer itself.

The England international has been in incredible form this season as he helps Roma secure European football for their next campaign. He has scored 23 goals and made four assists in 40 matches across competitions for the Italian club.

Squawka @Squawka



He needed just 56 seconds in the Derby della Capitale. Tammy Abraham has scored more league goals this season (14) than any other English player in Europe's top five leagues.He needed just 56 seconds in the Derby della Capitale. Tammy Abraham has scored more league goals this season (14) than any other English player in Europe's top five leagues.He needed just 56 seconds in the Derby della Capitale. 🔥 https://t.co/VLHYF90Qfh

Hence, the Italian club could demand a big fee for him. Manchester United need a striker this summer. The Red Devils have multiple uncertainties in the forward line.

Anthony Martial is currently on loan at Sevilla and is expected to leave the club permanently next season. Edinson Cavani is also expected to leave in the summer when his contract expires. There are still doubts about Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford's future at the club.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



La Liga will be his priority - while South American clubs have already approached him. River Plate, no way. Edinson Cavani’s plan for June has not changed and it’s gonna be confirmed soon. He’s set to leave Manchester United as free agent, looking for a new experienceLa Liga will be his priority - while South American clubs have already approached him. River Plate, no way. Edinson Cavani’s plan for June has not changed and it’s gonna be confirmed soon. He’s set to leave Manchester United as free agent, looking for a new experience 🔴🇺🇾 #MUFCLa Liga will be his priority - while South American clubs have already approached him. River Plate, no way. https://t.co/eOIe10MIE3

Signing a striker with previous Premier League experience could be a big boost for the Red Devils. Abraham played 89 matches in the Premier League for Chelsea and Aston Villa (on loan), scoring 26 goals.

Manchester United looking for an overhaul in the summer as Chelsea still deal with sanctions

Manchester United will be finishing their fifth consecutive season without a single trophy. They are still unsure of securing Champions League football next season. They sit in sixth place in the table, four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, who have a game in hand.

Needless to say, they need a major overhaul. They need reinforcements in arguably all areas of the pitch, be it defense, midfield or attack. They are also on the lookout for a permanent manager. Hence, Manchester United fans can expect this to be a big summer for the club.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are still dealing with sanctions at the club. Players like Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta will run out of contract in the summer. They are likely to leave and the Blues will need replacements.

However, they might not be able to sign new players due to the sanctions. You can read the full list of sanctions here.

It will be interesting to see what unfolds in the future for the London club.

Edited by Diptanil Roy