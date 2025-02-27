Manchester United ready to offer Rasmus Hojlund and €40m fee to sign star from Serie A giants: Reports

Manchester United are preparing a cash-plus-player offer to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen in the summer, according to reports from Italy. The Red Devils are prepared to offer striker Rasmus Hojlund plus a fee of around €40 million to sign the Nigeria international.

Victor Osimhen is expected to leave Napoli this summer, with both parties eager to end their five-year long relationship permanently. The 26-year-old was in a similar situation last summer but ended up joining Galatasaray on loan as no club reached an agreement with Napoli for a permanent transfer.

Calciomercato.com have reported that Manchester United are keen on Osimhen and are prepared to allow Hojlund to return to Italy as part of a deal for him. The Red Devils are unwilling to meet the €75 million release clause in Osimhen's contract and will instead offer a fee of €40 million, with Hojlund making up the rest of the transfer fee.

Victor Osimhen has continued to prove his quality in the Turkish top-flight, helping Galatasaray reach the summit of the league standings as they aim for yet another league crown. The Nigerian striker has scored 20 goals and provided five assists in 27 appearances for the club this season, a fine return for a striker of his calibre.

Manchester United are keen to bolster their attacking options, and reports have claimed that the coaching team has been frustrated with Rasmus Hojlund. The striker has failed to score in his last 17 appearances for the club, and they are prepared to cut him loose once the season ends.

Manchester United join race for LaLiga goalkeeper: Reports

Manchester United have joined the race to sign Spanish goalkeeper Joan Garcia from LaLiga outfit Espanyol, as per SPORT. The 23-year-old shot-stopper has emerged as a target for multiple sides in Europe after his commanding displays between the sticks for Espanyol.

Joan Garcia was close to joining Arsenal last summer, with the Gunners missing out due to their unwillingness to pay his €25 million release clause. He has since become a key cog in Espanyol's bid to beat the drop this season, keeping four clean sheets in 25 appearances in the league this season.

Garcia is reportedly wanted by Barcelona, PSG and Manchester City, with Arsenal also remaining interested in acquiring his talents. Manchester United are eyeing a move for him as they look to replace Andre Onana between the sticks due to his inconsistent showings. The Espanyol goalkeeper's release clause will rise to €30 million in the last two weeks of the transfer window, and will have a permanent €5 million increment if he is capped by Spain.

