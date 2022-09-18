Manchester United receive injury boost as 2 players return to first-team training

Manchester United have been handed a squad boost as midfielders Donny van de Beek and Facundo Pellistri have returned to training from injury.

United are coming off a 2-0 win against FC Sheriff in the UEFA Europa League. Erik ten Hag's side will return to action on October 2 against Manchester City.

United currently sit in fifth spot in the Premier League table, having collected 12 points from their first six games of the season. They are on a four-game winning streak after losing their first two games. The majority of the club's squad will travel for their national duties as the international break looms large.

Pellistri, the 20-year-old Uruguayan, has never made an appearance for United's senior team. Signed from Penarol, he spent last season on loan at Spanish side Alaves.

Van de Beek, meanwhile, has made 53 appearances for the Old Trafford club since his arrival in 2020. That said, the Dutchman has found it hard to make a regular place for himself in the Red Devils' lineup.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick preferred the likes of Fred and Scott McTominay over the former Ajax player. He also spent a loan spell away at Everton. However, injury woes stopped his progress in Frank Lampard's side.

When Ten Hag arrived to take charge of Manchester United from Van de Beek's former club, it seemed like the player might see a change in his fortune.

However, that hasn't quite been the case. He has made only three appearances, all as a substitute, for the Red Devils so far this season.

Inter Milan are reportedly interested in signing the United midfielder as they look to bolster their options in the middle of the park.

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez heaps praise on Raphael Varane

Manchester United star Raphael Varane

Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane have formed a formidable partnership at the heart of Manchester United's defense. They have played five games as a combination so far this season, with the Old Trafford-based side winning all of them.

The Argentine raved about his French defensive partner as he recently told the media (h/t mirror.co.uk):

"Everyone knows how good he is. He is a legend for me. I’m really happy to play with him at the back, but every player in the team is ready to play. Every player is doing well and working hard. That’s the important point.

"It’s not just Varane, it is Harry [Maguire], it is Luke Shaw, it is Donny van de Beek, it is everyone. Everyone is ready, that is the good point [of where we are] as a team."

Varane, who won four Champions League titles with Real Madrid, had an indifferent debut season for United after joining them in the summer of 2021.

