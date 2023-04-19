Manchester United receive massive boost as 4 key players return to training ahead of UEL showdown against Sevilla

Manchester United have received a massive boost ahead of their UEFA Europa League quarterfinal second leg against Sevilla on Thursday, April 20. Four of their injured players have returned to full team training and could be in line to make the squad against the La Liga side.

Erik ten Hag is currently dealing with raging injury problems. Tyrell Malacia, Phil Jones, Scott McTominay, Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, Tom Heaton, Marcel Sabitzer, Alejandro Garnacho, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, and Donny van de Beek have all suffered injuries recently.

However, ahead of their crucial encounter against Sevilla, Ten Hag has welcomed four of his first-team stars back to training (via Football Daily). Rashford, Sabitzer, Malacia, and Shaw have all rejoined the first team after brief setbacks.

Sabitzer's return, in particular, would be a big boost for the side as they will be without Bruno Fernandes in Seville. The Portugal international is suspended for the match after picking up a yellow card in the first leg at Old Trafford.

Rashford, on the other hand, has been among the best players in the world this season. He will naturally provide his side, who need a win in Spain to book a last-four spot, with a goal-scoring outlet.

However, there is still little clarity as to whether any of the four aforementioned stars will be fit to start the upcoming match. Ten Hag will be providing a clearer picture in his pre-match press conference.

Manchester United concede two-goal lead in first leg against Sevilla

Manchester United started the first leg against Sevilla at Old Trafford strongly, taking a 2-0 first-half lead through a brace from Sabitzer. However, they couldn't hold on to the advantage as Sevilla hit back with two late goals.

Malacia and Harry Maguire scored own goals in the final 10 minutes of the game to help Sevilla return home with a 2-2 scoreline in the tie. What further hampered the Red Devils' chances for the second leg was Bruno's suspension, who was shown a yellow card for handling the ball.

Erik ten Hag has his work cut out for the second leg and nothing less than a win will suffice for his side.

In the Europa League, United are chasing a second trophy after having won the Carabao Cup earlier this season. They are also through to the semifinals of the FA Cup, where they will play Brighton and Hove Albion.

