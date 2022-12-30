Manchester United risk angering Alejandro Garnacho after refusing to allow him to link up with the Argentina squad - Reports 

Manchester United have reportedly risked angering 18-year-old Alejandro Garnacho after seemingly refusing to allow him to join the U-20 Argentina squad for the U-20 Sudamericano, which commences on 20 January.

Garnacho was called up to the Argentina national team set-up back in March in an effort to prevent him from considering making a switch to Spain. He appeared thrice for Spain U-18 before committing to playing for the Argentine U20 squad.

Despite being snubbed from the 26-man squad that traveled to Qatar, Garnacho's allegiance seemingly continues to lie with the South American nation. However, the Red Devils have seemingly prevented him from flying out to link up with his national teammates.

Garnacho is not the only one who is yet to be released by their clubs to be eligible to play in manager Javier Mascherano's squad, as per TyC Sports (h/y Express). Matias Soule of Juventus, Cagliari's Franco Carboni, Inter Milan's Valentin Carboni, and Luka Romero of Lazio are in a similar situation.

Alejandro Garnacho @agarnacho7



Thanks to all the fans who voted for me, the hard work continues! 🏽



@ManUtd PLAYER OF THE MONTH AWARD!Thanks to all the fans who voted for me, the hard work continues! PLAYER OF THE MONTH AWARD!Thanks to all the fans who voted for me, the hard work continues!🙌🏽❤️@ManUtd https://t.co/sVWYEmQZ61

A plethora of South American superstars like Neymar Jr., Lautaro Martinez, and Casemiro made a telling impression in this tournament before becoming mainstays for their respective national teams. Garnacho will look to do the same if Manchester United let him play in the tournament.

Even if they decide to release him late, it could hamper his preparations for the tournament, which could force Mascherano to look at other options. Manager Erik ten Hag has afforded more and more playing time to the 18-year-old winger in recent weeks.

Garnacho has scored two goals and assisted as many in 10 games across all competitions for Manchester United this season. This includes winners against Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League group stages and against Fulham in the Premier League.

Argentina U20 star Alejandro Garnacho offered hope of playing more minutes at Manchester United in 2023

Manchester United's need for a striker is evident after the club sanctioned the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo last month, in addition to losing Edinson Cavani in the summer.

When asked about Manchester United's need for a new No. 9, ten Hag stated that there are options within the club that could be considered. The former Ajax manager recently stated (h/t Mirror):

"Two things. First, that goals can also come out of our own club. See (Alejandro) Garnacho, see (Anthony) Elanga, see Pellistri, who made a good impression on the World Cup and last week in the game against Everton and in training, so that is first."

He added:

"But yes, we are aware we have lost a striker so I think we have to get a striker in but it has to be the right one and the right one needs to bring the quality into the team and not just add to the squad..."

