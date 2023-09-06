Manchester United’s Andre Onana named among 3 other Premier League goalkeepers as nominees for 2023 Yachine Trophy

Manchester United's summer signing Andre Onana is among the nominees for the Yachine Trophy 2023. Apart from Onana, Aaron Ramsdale, Ederson and Emi Martinez are the other Premier League goalkeepers in the shortlist.

Mike Maignan, Yassine Bonou, Brice Samba, Emi Martinez, Thibaut Courtois, Dominik Livakovic and Marc-Andre ter Stegen have also been nominated.

Onana was a key player for an Inter team that reached the UEFA Champions League final last season, losing to Manchester City. He made 41 appearances for the Nerazzuri last season, keeping 19 clean sheets. The goalkeeper completed a summer transfer to Manchester United and is expected to be a key player under manager Erik ten Hag.

Emi Martinez, meanwhile, was at the forefront of Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup win in Qatar. His role in the final, won in a shootout, was pivotal. The Argentina international is a strong contender for the Yachine Trophy, too.

Ramsdale was a constant presence between the sticks as Arsenal finished runner-ups in the Premier League last season. He had 14 clean sheets in that campaign as the Gunners fell narrowly short.

Courtois, meanwhile, was solid throughout the 2022-23 season for Real Madrid, keeping 10 clean sheets in 31 games across competitions.

Livakovic played a starring role for Croatia as the Vatreni finished third in the World Cup, while Bono was key for Morocco as the Atlas Lions finished a historic fourth.

Ter Stegen helped Barcelona win the La Liga title last term with his consistent presence between the sticks. He notched up as many as 26 cleans sheets in 38 La Liga games.

Ederson, meanwhile, was a mainstay between the posts with 19 clean sheets across competitions as Manchester City won the European treble. Maignan and Samba were solid for their respective clubs AC Milan and RC Lens.

Winning the Yachine Trophy could be a massive feather in Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana's cap

Since joining Manchester United, Andre Onana has shown his distribution qualities and has already made four appearances keeping one clean sheet. The Cameroonian is proving why the Red Devils splashed the cash (€51 million) out to bring him in the summer.

Winning the Yachine Trophy will enhance the 27-year-old's stature. However, he's expected to face strong competition from the likes of Emi Martinez and Ederson, who also impressed.

Onana has also made his return to the Cameroon team for their AFCON qualifiers His long-term association with the team remains uncertain, but he has been decent for Manchester Uniteed.