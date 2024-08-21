Manchester United’s Old Trafford serve cheapest pint of beer in 2024/25 Premier League season as list of drink prices across top-flight clubs emerge

Manchester United are reportedly serving the cheapest pint of beer in the Premier League with the new season underway. According to TSR Football, a mug of the beverage costs £3 at Old Trafford, while the second-cheapest comes from newly promoted Ipswich Town (£3.5).

At the other end of the table and topping the list are two London-based clubs, Arsenal and West Ham United. The Gunners and the Hammers are both reportedly serving the most expensive pints of beer at their respective grounds, costing viewers £6.30.

The two clubs following these teams are Leicester City (£5.80) and west London side Chelsea (£5.70). Other top clubs like Manchester City and Liverpool appear to have more reasonable selling prices, with the former offering their customers a pint for £4.60. The Reds are providing the same quantity and asking customers to pay £4.40.

With the opening Premier League weekend done and dusted, Manchester United were able to come away with a win against Fulham at Old Trafford (1-0). In what looked like a game where the teams would share points, new signing Joshua Zirkzee came up with a late winner (87').

Erik ten Hag will be hoping that his team can kick on from here after their poor league finish in the 2023/24 campaign. The Red Devils were eighth on the table but finished the season strong by winning the FA Cup.

Up next for Manchester United is an away clash against Brighton on Saturday (August 24). The Seagulls won their opening league match against Everton (3-0, August 17).

Gary Neville predicts Manchester United to finish third in the 2024/25 Premier League season

Gary Neville

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has predicted the Red Devils to finish third at the end of the 2024/25 Premier League season. This may come as a surprise to many following the club's poor performances in the previous campaign and an unconvincing victory in their opening tie this year.

However, Neville believes only Arsenal and Manchester City will stand above Manchester United this season in the league table. He surprisingly also predicted Chelsea to finish fourth, leaving last campaign's third-placed finishers, Liverpool, out of the Champions League slots.

This was, of course, in contrast to Neville's Sky Sports colleague Jamie Carragher, who put Liverpool to finish third during the MNF Season Predictions. After predicting Manchester City to win the title and Arsenal to place second, the former Liverpool man rounded off his top four with Tottenham Hotspur.

