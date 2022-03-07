"It hurts"- Manchester United's Scott McTominay dismisses claims that the team 'gave up' during derby defeat

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has dismissed claims that his team gave up during the derby defeat and said it is 'incredibly disappointing' if people thought that way.

United was outclassed by Manchester City on Sunday as braces from Kevin de Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez ensured that Pep Guardiola's men walked away with all three points. Jadon Sancho scored the Red Devils' only goal in the game.

After the match, fans and critics commented on Manchester United's performance and said the players gave up in the second half. Roy Keane tagged the display by the team as 'unforgivable' while Gary Neville also expressed similar sentiments.

McTominay has now refuted these claims during a post-match interview, saying that it is disappointing if people thought that United gave up during the derby day defeat.

"From my point of view, on the pitch, it's hard to see what's going on around you but if that's what people are saying then so be it. They're all entitled to their own opinion but, for myself, it's incredibly disappointing if people think that."

The Scottish international further commented that from a personal standpoint, it hurts to hear such comments. He delivered his honest opinion on the performance by saying that United got punished for letting City have so much time on the ball.

"I'll have to watch it back and see body language and things like that but, for myself, it hurts. If you give a team like that all the time in the world in the second half, you're gonna get punished. It's as simple as that," said McTominay.

The defeat means that United are currently in fifth place, a point behind Arsenal, who have three games in hand over the Manchester club.

The season-defining month of March is off to a poor start for Manchester United

To say that Manchester United are off to a poor start in March would be an understatement.

Many felt that the gulf between the sides during the Manchester derby was evident and United have a big job on their hands if they need to secure the top four spot.

March is an important month for the Red Devils and they will need to produce an improved performance against Tottenham Hotspur this upcoming weekend. This will be followed by their Champions League second leg tie against Atletico Madrid.

The players will need to pull their socks up as this month could truly define the season for United.

