Manchester United set asking price for defender: Reports

Manchester United consider centre-back Eric Bailly surplus to requirements and have hence decided to put him on the transfer list. The arrival of Erik ten Hag is set to draw curtains on the defender's career as a Red Devil after six years of service to the club.

The Daily Mirror reported that to facilitate Bailly's sale, Manchester United have decided to keep his transfer price as low as £10 million. Interestingly, the same manager who brought him to Old Trafford is now monitoring his situation and could help him on his way out.

The Ivory Coast international was Jose Mourinho's first signing as the boss of the Red Devils. The Portuguese signed the defender from Villarreal for £34 million back in 2016 and is now actively exploring the prospect of combining with him again at AS Roma.

Bailly featured in three out of four of Manchester United's pre-season friendlies under Ten Hag and put in impressive shifts on-field.

However, with the arrival of Lisandro Martinez from Ajax, the Dutchman now has five centre-backs at his disposal and is ready to offload the 28-year-old. Mourinho is already working with a former Manchester United defender at the Italian club in Chris Smalling. He could now approach his former club to strengthen his current side.

On his day, Bailly is a very effective centre-back with good anticipation, positioning, and confident ball-playing abilities. His defending, however, is quite unorthodox and has therefore been seen as slightly risky, but he tends to get his job done using these unusual methods on most days.

A major challenge for him has been to stay fit throughout a season with games coming in thick and fast. In his six seasons at Manchester United, the centre-back has managed 113 appearances. Due to these fitness issues, he has been able to clock over 15 appearances in a single Premier League season only once.

It is understandable why Ten Hag does not want to rely on the 28-year-old, but it could prove to be a good signing for Mourinho at Roma.

Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Cristiano Ronaldo, but are aware that this is a complicated financial operation for them. El Nacional reported that to fund the Portuguese ace's signing, the La Liga giants are preparing to part ways with Alvaro Morata.

The Spaniard has two more years remaining on his contract but Diego Simeone has given the green light to sell him and use the funds to bring Manchester United's Ronaldo to Madrid.

For his part, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is ready to take a paycut and is ready to sign for the Los Rojiblancos as it allows him to play in the Champions League.

