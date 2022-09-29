Manchester United set to compete with Bayern Munich in race to sign 27-year-old forward - Reports

According to reports, Manchester United are set to contend with Bayern Munich for Napoli winger Hirving Lozano's signature.

The need for a right winger has been a prevalent issue for the Red Devils. Since Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer were at the helm at Old Trafford, all of United's wingers have preferred to play on the left.

Mourinho tried deploying Anthony Martial on the right but the Frenchman was much more effective while playing on the left.

Solskjaer played Rashford on the right for a while. The Englishman was ready to take up the position for the sake of his team but he also turned out to be more decisive when on the left.

Jadon Sancho was signed from Borussia Dortmund last summer. The move promised to solve United's long-lasting issues on the right, but he has also looked much better when playing on the left.

Newly signed Antony, who is a naturally left-footed player, has given Erik Ten Hag some relief. He has adapted quickly to his role on the right side of United's attack. The Brazilian scored a goal in his debut against Arsenal as well.

That said, there is no real backup for the Brazilian in that position. While Ten Hag tried to play Anthony Elanga on the right, he hasn't been able to impress.

Facunda Pellistri is the only eligible right-winger other than Antony in the United squad at the moment. While he has impressed for the Uruguyan national team, the player is yet to make his debut for the Red Devils.

Lozano could be a long-term solution for the role and as per Marca (via The Peoples Person), Manchester United are interested in signing him.

However, a move for the Mexican would cost the club a fee around €30 million. Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig and Everton are also interested in the player along with Manchester United.

The 27-year-old has played 121 matches for Napoli, registering 26 goals and 14 assists.

Lozano could look for a move in the January transfer window but United are unlikely to sign him in January due to his price tag.

Bacary Sagna lauded Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez

Manchester United star Lisandro Martinez

Former Arsenal full-back Bacary Sagna recently heaped praise on Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez for his performances since arriving from Ajax. Here's what Sagna said in an interview with Lord Ping:

"Lisandro Martinez at United, that guy is a real defender! He is serious - there is nothing flashy about his play. He does his job perfectly. Not only does he have great ability on the ball, but he relishes the duels - he engages attackers."

He added:

"As a defender, you have to be scary, strong. Some defenders forget they are defenders, they want to be skillful at the back. He makes United solid and gives a platform for their attacking players to shine - that is the job of a proper defender."

Martinez has formed a formidable partnership with Raphael Varane as the duo are unbeaten so far when starting together. The Argentine has played eight matches for far for the club.

