Manchester United sign new left-back after injuries to Shaw and Malacia: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly signed Tottenham Hotspur defender Sergio Reguilon on a season-long amid the left-back crisis at Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag's entourage were eyeing a transfer for Chelsea's Marc Cucurella but have seemingly decided to pursue a move for Reguilon instead.

David Ornstein of The Athletic reported on Friday (September 1) that the Red Devils signed the player without a loan fee or an option to buy. Furthermore, Manchester United will cover the 26-year-old's wages during his stay at the club.

Ten Hag was desperately in need of a left-back after first-choice in the position, Luke Shaw, suffered a muscle problem. Adding to his worries, backup Tyrell Malacia is also set to be out for weeks due to a fitness issue of his own. The Dutch tactician turned to Diogo Dalot to cover for the missing left-backs in his side's 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest last Saturday (August 26).

Reguilon joined Spurs from Real Madrid in 2020 for a reported fee of £25 million. Since arriving in English football, the full-back has made 67 appearances for the north London outfit, scoring two goals and providing nine assists.

With the introduction of Destiny Udogie, the Spain international has seemingly fallen down the pecking order in Ange Postecoglou's squad. After completing an entire season on loan with Atletico Madrid last year, Reguilon has failed to appear for Spurs in the Premier League this campaign.

"Just not looked up to the level"- Football Pundit called for Marc Cucurella U-Turn amid Manchester United interest

Marc Cucurella (via Getty Images)

Football pundit Darren Bent expressed his confusion over Manchester United's interest in Chelsea full-back Marc Cucurella. Since his statement from a couple of days ago, the Red Devils seemingly completed a U-turn on Cucurella's move while reportedly signing Sergio Reguilon on loan.

Bent admitted that he would rather bring in Brentford left-back Rico Henry, who was also linked with a move to Old Trafford. Addressing Manchester United's left-back crisis, he said (via talkSPORT):

"I don't know why Manchester United would try and entertain… I get it, you're desperate and trying to bring in somebody. But [Cucurella] has just not looked up to the level since he's been at Chelsea. So it surprises me. I would probably rather go Rico Henry."

Currently, the former Brighton defender is behind Ben Chilwell, whom Mauricio Pochettino has preferred at left-wing-back. Cucurella is yet to make a Premier League appearance this season.