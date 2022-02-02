Manchester United staff and players 'shocked' over Mason Greenwood's sexual assault allegations: Reports

Manchester United’s staff and players are reportedly shocked by the recent controversy involving 20-year old striker Mason Greenwood.

Mason Greenwood was arrested by police in Greater Manchester last Sunday on suspicion of rape, sexual assault and making threats to kill. He was released on bail on Wednesday morning and it is currently unclear whether he will return to play for the club.

Multiple Manchester United sponsors such as Nike and Cadbury have responded by distancing themselves from the player in recent days. The club released an official statement claiming he has been suspended from playing or training until further notice. Players and staff members have been said to be appalled over the situation, while one source claimed the following:

‘Everyone is very shaken up. This is very different to the normal things they have to deal with.’

LBC @LBC Mason Greenwood has been released on bail after being arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including rape and making threats to kill lbc.co.uk/news/mason-gre… Mason Greenwood has been released on bail after being arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including rape and making threats to kill lbc.co.uk/news/mason-gre…

Multiple players including Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani, David De Gea and Paul Pogba have already unfollowed the 20-year old from social media. Mason Greenwood was reportedly not close to the older players and was known to keep to himself around the club.

Mason Greenwood’s controversy resulted in Manchester United refusing to send Jesse Lingard out on loan?

Mason Greenwood’s absence and the nature of the controversy have had widespread off-field consequences. However, Manchester United may also need to change their transfer strategy in the coming time. Anthony Martial, Amad Diallo and Donny Van De Beek were the senior players the club had already agreed to send out on loan before the controversy hit.

United were also negotiating with both Newcastle United and West Ham United over a potential loan deal for Jesse Lingard. Lingard’s brother only recently compared the club to a prison and the 29-year old had also shared an Instagram photograph of himself wearing a Hammers jersey earlier.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Manchester United official statement.



“Manchester United reiterates its strong condemnation of violence of any kind. As previously communicated, Mason Greenwood will not train with, or play for, the club until further notice”. Manchester United official statement.“Manchester United reiterates its strong condemnation of violence of any kind. As previously communicated, Mason Greenwood will not train with, or play for, the club until further notice”.

However, Mason Greenwood’s unavailability means that only Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani are the legitimate strikers left for Ralf Rangnick to choose from. Cavani and Ronaldo are both past their prime and the former is vulnerable to injuries while Rashford’s form has only improved recently.

Also Read Article Continues below

As things stand, it appears unlikely that Mason Greenwood will ever play for the club again. Lingard will be disappointed but should get more playing time in the coming months. Manchester United will in all probability need to sign a long-term striker in the coming summer window.

Edited by Arnav