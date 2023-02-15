Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho brilliantly responds to Chelsea new arrival's cheeky jibe at Argentina 

Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho issued a cheeky response to Chelsea's new-arrival Andrey Santos' comments. Garnacho wasn't a part of Javier Mascherano's team that took part in the Under-20 Sudamericano.

United didn't allow the youngster to travel to the tournament. Andrey Santos, however, was a part of the Brazil side that eventually won the tournament. After the triumph, Santos produced a cheeky comment, saying (via TNT Sport):

“Looking for an opponent in South America.”

The comment originated after Argentina won the Copa America and Brazil won gold at the Olympics. Garnacho, however, provided a cheeky response as he left laughing emojis below the post.

Mundo Albiceleste ⭐🌟⭐🇦🇷 @MundoAlbicelest Alejandro Garnacho with a comment on Brazil U20's Andrey Santos who said "Looking for an opponent in South America". Alejandro Garnacho with a comment on Brazil U20's Andrey Santos who said "Looking for an opponent in South America". https://t.co/bzOUGsMLyU

Santos, 18, completed a move to Premier League giants Chelsea during the summer transfer window. The midfielder is yet to make an appearance for the club.

Garnacho, on the other hand, has made 23 appearances for Manchester United's senior team this season. He has scored three goals and has provided five assists so far this campaign.

New Chelsea signing explained decision to snub Manchester United

Manchester United v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Malo Gusto joined the Blues in January and was immediately loaned back to Olympique Lyon. The full-back revealed his decision to snub Manchester United in favor of a move to London.

Speaking to Telefoot, Gusto said (via Mirror):

"I’m happy to join Chelsea, it was almost last minute — was a good proposal, with a good project behind it. We spoke for months. Chelsea are very big club. I know what to expect, and I sign to play and impose myself there. We are not where we should be!

"There is always a little apprehension. It is a very big club, I'm changing countries. But when I sign, I know what to expect, and I sign to play and win."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



“Chelsea are very big club. I know what to expect, and I sign to play and impose myself there”. Malo Gusto: “I’m happy to join Chelsea, it was almost last minute — was a good proposal, with a good project behind it. We spoke for months”, tells Telefoot“Chelsea are very big club. I know what to expect, and I sign to play and impose myself there”. Malo Gusto: “I’m happy to join Chelsea, it was almost last minute — was a good proposal, with a good project behind it. We spoke for months”, tells Telefoot 🔵 #CFC“Chelsea are very big club. I know what to expect, and I sign to play and impose myself there”. https://t.co/vDj9wu26Yj

Lyon boss Laurent Blanc provided an update on Gusto's fitness, saying:

"It's a pain he's been feeling for some time, It's not a big problem, but it bothers him physically and mentally. We will try to treat him well... I don't think it will take too long, but it has to be done."

Poll : 0 votes