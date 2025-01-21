Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho’s agents spotted at Premier League rivals’ stadium amid talk of Old Trafford exit: Reports

The agents of Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho were reportedly present at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea took on Wolverhampton Wanderers in the league on Monday (January 20). Garnacho has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford with the Blues reported to be one of the clubs interested in his services.

The Argentine youngster has struggled to secure a spot in the starting XI under new manager Ruben Amorim. Garnacho was left out of the squad for the Manchester derby last December and has made just one start in the club's last seven games across competitions.

His recent struggles have led to speculations of a possible exit. Chelsea and Napoli have shown interest in Garnacho. The Blues are said to have asked about the Manchester United winger, while the club have reportedly declined a £40 million bid from Antonio Conte's side.

Trending

Amid the speculations, Garnacho's agents Carlos Cambeiro and Quique De Lucas were spotted at Chelsea's stadium as they defeated Wolves 3-1. United are said to be open to letting Garnacho leave and have placed a £60 million price tag on their player whose contract will expire in 2028.

Garnacho joined Manchester United's youth side from Atletico Madrid in 2020. After impressing with the youth side, he was promoted to the senior team and made his first-team debut during the 2022-23 season. In games 32 across competitions this term, he has scored eight times and provided five assists.

Manchester United identify Alejandro Garnacho's replacement - Reports

Manchester United has reportedly identified a replacement for Alejandro Garnacho amidst his potential exit from the club. The Red Devils could make a move to sign Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) young forward Desire Doue if they sell Garnacho.

United have already turned down a £40 million offer from Napoli for the Argentine, slapping a £60 million tag for his services. Other clubs are reportedly keeping an eye on Garnacho's situation, including former club Atletico Madrid, Juventus, AC Milan, Bayern Munich, and Chelsea.

Should he eventually leave Old Trafford, the Manchester club are ready to make a move for Doue who joined PSG in the summer from Rennes for a reported €50 million. The 19-year-old is a versatile player who can operate as an attacking midfielder, a winger, or as a centre-forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback