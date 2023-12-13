Manchester United star branded a 'hooligan' by German publication for pushing Kingsley Coman into advertising board at Old Trafford

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has been labelled a 'hooligan' by German publication Bild for shoving Kingsley Coman into the advertising board.

The incident occurred during the Red Devils' final UEFA Champions League group fixture against Bayern Munich on Tuesday (December 12). In the 25th minute, Coman held off Garnacho to guide the ball out of play when the Argentine attacker wrestled him into the advertising hoardings.

Soon after, several stars from the Bundesliga side surrounded the referee, pleading for Garnacho to be sent off. However, the young attacker survived a potential red card but could not stop Bayern Munich from taking all three points from Old Trafford.

Funnily enough, it was the France international who scored the game's only goal in the 71st minute. The defeat meant that the Red Devils were knocked out of Europe's highest club competition after managing just four points and finishing rock bottom of Group A.

Garnacho, who has received praise from several pundits for his recent performances, failed to influence the proceedings on the night. He managed a 78% passing accuracy, failed to deliver an accurate cross from two attempts, and did not register a single shot in the match.

The winger has seemingly taken over the left-wing position from teammate Marcus Rashford. This season, Garnacho has scored three goals and assisted one from 22 appearances across all competitions.

Expect the 19-year-old to start Manchester United's upcoming Premier League fixture against Liverpool on Sunday (December 17).

Former Manchester United star slams Antony after Bayern defeat

Antony (via Getty Images)

Former Manchester United star Jaap Stam believes Brazilian winger Antony is not good enough to play for Manchester United. The 23-year-old did not find the net yet again as failed to deliver a single cross and lost possession 14 times in the loss against Bayern Munich.

This season, Antony has completed 17 appearances for the Red Devils, failing to register a single goal contribution. Following the attacker's poor performances, Stam told Sky Bet's Stick to Football podcast (via Standard):

"From what I’ve seen from Antony, he’s not good enough for this level that we’re looking for at United. When you’re looking at Antony now, at this moment, you don’t see where he can make the progress to make the next step in the Premier League to be up there with the top wingers who can make a difference."

Since his reported €95 million move from Ajax in the summer of 2022, Antony has scored only eight goals and assisted three from 61 appearances across all competitions.