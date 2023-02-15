Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes issues cheeky response after Marcus Rashford's incredible Valentine's Day surprise to fiancée Lucia Loi

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes provided a cheeky response to teammate Marcus Rashford as the English attacker showed off his Valentine's Day surprise to fiancee Lucia Loi.

Rashford decorated his house with glowers and cake for the special occasion and posted a video on social media.

Fernandes couldn't resist a jibe at his teammate as he wrote in the comments:

"Save the legs… 👀👀👀."

Rashford has been in magnificent form for Manchester United this season. He has already scored 21 goals and has provided eight assists this campaign in 34 games across competitions.

United have a blockbuster clash against Barcelona in the UEFA Europa League coming up on February 16. Hence, it shouldn't be a surprise that Fernandes was worried about his teammate losing physical intensity.

Barcelona manager Xavi acknowledged Rashford's quality and the attacking threat he could bring against the Blaugrana. Speaking ahead of the game, Xavi told the media:

"Rashford is one of the most dangerous strikers, yes. He's very fast, a good dribbler, good in one-on-ones and very dangerous in the transitions. We need to take care of all of #mufc's players, but Rashford is certainly one of the most dangerous in Europe."

Apart from Rashford, Fernandes is another player who has been in great form for the Red Devils this season. He has scored seven goals and has provided seven assists in 34 games for Erik ten Hag's side this campaign.

Journalist predicts the approach Manchester United could take against Barcelona

Leeds United v Manchester United - Premier League

Journalist Rob Dawson has predicted how Erik ten Hag's Manchester United side could lineup against Barcelona. Speaking ahead of the game, Dawson said (via the Red Devils' official website):

“I am actually surprised by the team that Erik picked for the Leeds game, resting Varane and obviously Martinez can’t play in Barcelona and he was rested as well. I thought there was a chance that, given the state of the season, you’re well in the race for the top four, with a cup final to look forward to, that he may think ‘well, actually, with the state in the season that we’re at, we don’t actually need it and it’s an opportunity to maybe rest a few’."

Dawson added:

“But given the team that he picked at Leeds, it looks like he is going to go for it in the Nou Camp with a full-strength team and with Casemiro back. It will be interesting to see what they do for the home leg because they have got a cup final three days later."

The first leg between the two teams will be played at Camp Nou and the reverse fixture will be contested on February 23.

Poll : 0 votes